Chris Eubank Jr. confirms Jermall Charlo WBC title fight is on the cards

Chris Eubank Jr. believes the time is right to pursue his American dream ahead of a United States debut on Showtime next month.

The 30 year-old has been snapped up by the network on an initial two-fight deal, which WBN revealed exclusively back on October 23.

Firstly, Eubank battles Matt Korobov on the same bill as WBC middleweight title holder Jermall Charlo. If both are successful, they are scheduled to meet in late spring.

The offer comes after Eubank became a two-time IBO champion at his more un-natural weight of 168 pounds.

Taking in the action at a recent event, Eubank spoke about his desire to take the next step in his career.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Eubank Jr. told Steve Farhood in an appearance on Showtime. “I began my amateur career here and obviously went over to England to build my fanbase.

“I built my record over there and had some massive fights, big wins. Also, I built my name up as a super middleweight world champion. But now I feel like I need to come down to my natural weight, which is middleweight.

“I’m coming over here to the States to take over. This is the perfect opportunity. I’m in the prime of my life. I can’t wait to get out here and show you guys what I’m made of.”

Asked about his decision to drop down a weight at this stage of his career after three years away, Eubank Jr. replied: “I’ve never been a natural middleweight.

“All of my fights over the last few years I’ve been having breakfast on the day of the weigh-in just to make 168. I’m naturally at 160-pounder, so I’m happy to be back down at my real, natural weight and not fighting guys who are a lot bigger than me.

“I think that is really going to shine through in my performances.”

On what Showtime fans can expect, Eubank added: “All-action. I can’t be moved, I can’t be stopped. I’m not one of these fighters who is happy just coasting.

“I’m looking to stop a guy each and every time I get into the ring. No matter who it is. And Matt Korobov, a hell of a fighter. I believe he beat (Jermall) Charlo in the fight he had with him last time year.

"But I'm going to come out here and stop him. I'll make a real statement out here in America."







CHARLO

Concluding on his final goal, Farhood quizzed Eubank on whether the end game was Charlo himself.

“That is the goal,” assured the Brighton native. “We are co-main eventing, so it’s definitely a fight that can be built.

“I believe I am a far superior fighter to that man. I’m sure I’ll be able to showcase my skills against him in the next six months.

Korobov had a warning for Eubank himself ahead of the clash in a few weeks’ time.

“I am more motivated for this fight than any other so far in my career,” said Korobov. “Against Jermall Charlo, I didn’t get the decision. In my mind, I won that fight at Barclays Center.

“This time around, I will leave no doubt against Eubank. This opportunity gives me a chance to right a wrong. Fans will see the best Matt Korobov on December 7.”