Carolyn Redmond to face Gisela Noemi Luna on Nov 23 in Niagara Falls

RINGSIDE

On Saturday, November 23, Falls Boys Promotions (FBP) and Three Lions Promotions (TLP) present the return of amateur standout and undefeated professional Carolyn Redmond (1-0-0) of Guelph against Gisela Noemi Luna (0-3-0) of Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the Sheraton on the Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The fight is scheduled for four rounds or less in the welterweight division.

Redmond made her successful professional debut in September, stopping Veronica Diaz Marin (0-4-0) via TKO3 at the Hamilton Convention Centre.

Redmond was also a decorated amateur, amassing 75 fights and multiple provincial crowns.”Carolyn is one of the top prospects in nation,” said TLP Managing Director Daniel Otter.

“It’s great to be working with her again for Niagara Falls. She thrilled the fans in Hamilton with a high work rate and hard, accurate punching. I expect nothing less this time around. She always brings the fight.”

Luna is no stranger to Canadian fight fans. Back in March, she battled Tanja Ovsenik (3-0-0, 1KOs) for the four round distance in Toronto, dropping a hard fought unanimous decision.

Redmond-Luna is part of the undercard for Lucas “Prince” Bahdi’s (6-0-0, 6KOs) showdown with two-division Paraguayan champion Victor Cardozo (29-12-2, 21KOs).

Fans will also be treated to former unified Canadian super welterweight champion Kevin Higson (17-2-0, 1KOs) of Hamilton and Rodrigo Ortiz (14-12-3, 6KOs) of Mexico in the eight round co-main; Saint Catherines middleweight Antonio Napolitano (4-0-0, 2KOs) and Kenny Chery (2-3-0) of Montreal for six rounds or less; and Hamilton super lightweight Paul “Iron” Ispas (4-0-2, 1KOs) in tough against Andres Jimenez (5-2-0) of Mexico.