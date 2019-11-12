Carlos Dixon, Vladimir Tereshkin and Yurik Mamedov set for Jamaica bouts

RINGSIDE

Ronson Frank’s Uprising Promotions will be back in action this Saturday night in Jamaica, presenting the first edition of a series of shows in the Caribbean nation.

Headlining the card, which will take place at the National Arena in Kingston, will be showcase bouts by super featherweight Carlos Dixon (9-1, 7 KOs) and undefeated heavyweight Vladimir Tereshkin (21-0-1, 11 KOs), with a super lightweight attraction featuring Yurik Mamedov (11-1, 3 KOs).

Fans can watch all of the action live from Jamaica on Saturday via a livestream from 1 Spot Media.

“Jamaica has great boxing fans, and the country as a whole has provided outstanding support for this show,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions. “We look forward to working in the community this week, where we will be giving back to charitable causes with fundraising efforts around this card. The Jamaican government has been a tremendous partner throughout the planning process, and we look forward to an exciting night of boxing on Saturday.”

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Carlos Dixon will be fighting in Jamaica for the second time of 2019 after stopping a tough Toriano Nicholas this past July at the Ambassador Theatre in Kingston. He will be facing Edinso Torres, Jr. on Saturday night, and the WBC Youth World Super Featherweight Title will be on the line. Incredibly popular in his hometown of Louisville, which is also the origin of the legendary Muhammad Ali, Dixon takes his Kentucky pride with him every time he steps into the ring.

Also competing in his second consecutive bout in Jamaica this weekend will be heavyweight Vladimir Tereshkin, who earned a stoppage win over Williams Ocando on the same show where Dixon defeated Nicholas. The Russia native will face unbeaten Dominican fighter Francisco Silvens (23-0, 22 KOs), who owns a 96% knockout rate as a professional pugilist.

A decorated amateur fighter, Tereshkin eclipsed 200 wins and was a repeated medal winner and champion in both Russian and international competitions. He turned professional in 2007 at the age of 19, and he has remained undefeated over the first 12 years of his career. The Russia native has fought in seven different countries during his pro campaign, and he has finished four of his last five opponents. Standing 6-foot-6, Tereshkin has the versatility to box from both the southpaw and orthodox stances. He also possesses valuable experience as a chief sparring partner in world championship camps for International Boxing Hall of Famer Vitali Klitschko and his brother, Wladimir, who will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame once eligible.

Super lightweight Yurik Mamedov will be seeking his fourth consecutive win on Saturday when he takes on once-beaten Eduardo Cordovez (13-1-1, 11 KOs). The Russia native heads to Jamaica after most recently defeating Jordan Rosario this past March in Atlantic City.

This card will also showcase local Jamaican fighters, such as bantamweight Lisa Frazer in her pro debut. Additionally, Uprising Promotions is actively seeking local talent in Jamaica who could be featured on upcoming shows.



“One of the main focuses of this boxing series is to create opportunities for young up-and-coming fighters from Jamaica,” Frank stated. “We want to provide a platform where they can showcase their talent and make their country proud.”

All amateur boxers will get into the show on Saturday for free. Uprising Promotions would also like to send out a huge amount of gratitude to the Jamaican Boxing Board, TV Jamaica and Creative Sports for their contributions to the development of this show and the boxing series as a whole.