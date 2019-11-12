33rd Annual Ring 8 Awards to take place on December 8 in New York

RINGSIDE

The 33rd annual Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony will be held Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET), December 8, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Ring 8 has announced its 2019 award winners (see complete list below), headlined by Fighter of the Decade Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (37-1-1, 27 KOs), of Brooklyn by way of Puerto Rico; undefeated heavyweight contender (Fighter of the Year) Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs), of Brooklyn by way of Poland; Legend Award winners three-time, three-division world champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley (43-19,1 27 KOs), of Bronx, and two-time, two-division world champion Junior “Poison” Jones (50-6, 28 KOs), of Brooklyn; and two-time world heavyweight champion “Terrible” Tim Witherspoon (55-13-1, 28 KOs), of Philadelphia, the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award winner.

2019 RING 8 Award Winners

Fighter of the Decade: Amanda Serrano

Fighter of the Year: Adam Kownacki

Legends Award: Iran Barkley & Junior Jones,

Muhammad Ali Humanitarian: Tim Witherspoon

Sam Kellerman Media Award: Gerry Cooney & Randy Gordon

Long & Meritorious Service: Daryl Peoples

Uncrowned Champion: John Capobianco

Prospect of the Year: Left “2 Gunz” Gonzalez

Member of the Year: James Monteverde

NYS Official of the Year: Waleska Roldan

Trainer of the Year: Scott Lopeck

Manager of the Year: Keith Connolly

Community Service Award: Michael Corleone

Amateur of the Year: Nisa Rodriguez

Amateur Official of the Year: Michael “Biggie” O’Conner

Good Guy Award: Peter Frutkoff

The famous Jack Johnson Exhibit will be on display, Gerry Cooney will conducted a book signing and special guests will also be on hand.

David Diamante will once again serve as the event’s Master of Ceremonies.

Tickets are $125.00 include a complete brunch with cocktail hour upon entry, followed by seating at the awards ceremony, dinner and dessert, and top-shelf open bar throughout the afternoon. There will also be a silent auction of boxing memorabilia. This event is expected to sell-out and everybody is urged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to secure favorable seating. Donations of any denomination are welcome for those unable to attend the festivities.