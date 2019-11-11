Thousand illegally stream YouTube boxing through GLASSES reflection

WBN Staff

Thousands of fans managed to capture the YouTube boxing fight on Saturday night, potentially costing hundreds of thousands of pounds to Sky Sports Box Office.

Viewers, many from the UK, watched the fight through man’s glasses as the reflection gave them an almost perfectly flipped view of the action.

DAZN, the US network provider, would also have been out of pocket due to subscribers not signing up for access they gained from the live feed.

Two world champions featured on the undercard of what was a disappointing event in the end. Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney.

Both won in out-of-sorts performances, calling out the top two pound for pound stars after having their hands raised.

” l got the win, on to the next. In 2020 I want all the top guys. I want to unify. Vasyl Lomachenko and I can get it done. I can see what Lomachenko does,” said Haney.

“2020 I want to start off with a bang with all the big fights.”







“The performance was not worthy Canelo or Jacobs, but I came here five days before. I knew in my head I had to get him out of here,” stated Saunders.

“I’ve been in big fights, needed to stay cool. As being champion you know when to step on the gas, and you need to step on the gas at some point. It’s the difference between winning and losing.

“Canelo, if you want to become four-weight champion, take me now because this is the time to make it happen. I want Canelo. I respect you, you’ve done big things for the sport.”

Despite Haney and Saunders not being at their best, fans in the arena – most of whom were teenagers, were only there for one thing.

LOSERS

That was a six-round farce between two YouTubers who can’t box. The pair will now be out of pocket with what transpired online.

It’s rumored many others chose to live broadcast the fight to their friends, family and strangers too.

At the time a screenshot was taken of the event, the main event was in the ring. There were already 11,000 people watching the stream.

That number would almost certainly have risen as the bout continued.