Deontay Wilder’s brother Marsellos to feature on MGM Grand undercard

Cruiserweight Marsellos Wilder will fight on big brother Deontay Wilder’s undercard at the MGM Grand Garden Arena next week in Las Vegas.

The 30 year-old, who is 5-1 as a pro, is pencilled in to fight Dustin Long in a four-round attraction.

Wilder’s addition means there are now eleven bouts on the bill.

Making the announcement, Wilder said: “I got word on Nov. 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand I have been offered an opportunity to showcase my talents on the undercard of my brother big rematch fight Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz.

“The first fight was historic and ended in a booming fashion, so you don’t wanna miss this here. Get your tickets or order on FoxPPV.

“I have been chilled out for a min patient, hustling, grinding and most importantly stayed prayed up.

“Now, my name has been called and I will show up and handle my business at any means necessary. Let’s get it, let’s go. Let’s do this s***. Victory!”

Two unanimous victories have been recorded by Wilder in 2019 since a shock first defeat and a no contest at the beginning of the year.

This all happened either side of a three-month suspension placed on Wilder for recreational drugs showing up in a test sample.

Recent confirmation of further bouts means Wilder vs Ortiz 2 is a stacked event taking place on the famous strip.

WBN will also be live in the arena to provide a live scorecard from the headlining match-up.

PRELIMS







PRELIMS

Undefeated Cuban contender Leduan Barthelemy will square off against former title challenger Eduardo Ramirez in a 10-round super featherweight rematch.

This bout headlines the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Prelims on FS2 and FOX Deportes.

Barthelemy and Ramirez go toe-to-toe again after originally fighting to a split-draw in their 2017 duel.

Prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will also feature 17-year-old sensation Vito Mielnicki Jr. in a four-round welterweight bout against North Carolina’s Marklin Bailey.

Plus rising super lightweight prospect Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez battling Michigan’s Kevin Shacks in a six-round attraction.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.