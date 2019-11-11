EXCLUSIVE: Amir Khan talks Errol Spence crash, reveals career earnings from boxing

Phil Jay

Former world champion Amir Khan has aired his views to WBN on the recent lucky escape for pound for pound star and welterweight rival Errol Spence.

Spence escaped a horror one-car accident when he lost control of his Ferrari last month. Fears for the unified title holder’s life were immediate.

As it transpired, ‘The Truth’ only suffered facial damage and is expected to make a full recovery.

Khan, as all of us, was shocked to hear the news.

“That’s crazy. Errol is a great fighter. I just feel so bad for him because he was top of boxing at that time,” Khan exclusively told World Boxing News. “With that happening it’s so sad to see that from a guy in the prime of his career that he suffered that accident.

“Is he going to be the same when he comes back? How long is he going to be out for? This is the time where he really should have been active and fought the best.

“I think it’s going to push him back a little now.”

Asked if a fight between the pair could happen down the line, Khan replied: I’ve never shied away from any fight. I’ve never turned down any fight, so that’s another reason why the fight could happen.

“These are big fights out there. I’m in a really fortunate position that being pro for like twelve, maybe thirteen years, that my name is called out by the best. My name is still being associated with the best.”







60 MILLION

The Bolton man says he’s taken plenty of steps to make sure his family would be taken care of, in the event something happens to him or his career moving forward.

“You know why? Because I’ve seen the mistakes boxers have made when they’re making millions and become broke,” said Khan. “I never want to be in that position where I ever have to work again or chase money or chase another big fight again.

“Firstly, I’m in a position wherein this game of boxing I’ve walked away with about £60 million already. I’ve made a lot of money in the game.

“I want to make sure I invest it for my family, for my future. God forbid anything happens to me tomorrow, me or my family is going to be safe.”

‘King’ Khan is expected to be back in action during the first quarter of 2020. A clash with Manny Pacquiao is at the top of his wish list.

