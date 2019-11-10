Haney eyes Lomachenko, Saunders wants Canelo after weekend victories

Ringside

📸 Amanda Westcott

In front of a raucous crowd of 12,137 fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and live on DAZN, lightweight world champion Devin Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) defended his belt with a dominating performance over Alfredo Alvarez Santiago (12-1, 4 KOs).

Also, in a 12-round bout, Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) earned a stoppage victory over Marcelo Coceres (28-1-1, 15 KOs) in a tough battle during his United States debut.

Haney defended his WBC strap at 135 pounds, whilst Saunders kept hold of his WBO super middleweight belt.

Post-fight, both discussed their wins.

Devin Haney

“I feel alright. In one of the rounds I dislocated my right shoulder. I’m a true champion and still won every round. Not sure what round, but he was on the ropes, I threw a right and over extended. Like I said I’m a true champion, fight through everything. On to the next.

“He was very crafty. I went in there and was able to adjust. I got this opponent on week notice. I’m a true champion and can fight through everything. It’s all experience, and it all comes with the fight game. l got the win, on to the next.

“In 2020 I want all the top guys. I want to unify. Vasyl Lomachenko and I can get it done. I can see what Lomachenko does. 2020 I want to start off with a bang with all the big fights.

On fight with Ryan Garcia: “I think that’s a big fight. Boxing fans would love to see that fight. Hope we can make it happen in 2020 or 2021. I’m ready to make that sooner rather than later.”

Billy Joe Saunders

“There’s no excuses. The performance was not worthy Canelo or Jacobs, but I came here five days before. I knew in my head I had to get him out of here. My timing was off my, movement was off, everything was off. I wanted to impress the crowd. Hopefully you enjoyed the KO, all I could do tonight.

“I had a chesty cough, but no excuses. You know, I was not 100% fighting mentally. I was tired, but needed to get him out in the ninth. I just needed to look calm and needed to let him gas. This is the experience I’ve had before. Had to let him gas. Continue to follow me, this wasn’t the best of me.

“I’ve been in big fights, needed to stay cool. As being champion you know when to step on the gas, and you need to step on the gas at some point. It’s the difference between winning and losing.

Canelo

“Canelo if you want to become four-weight champion, take me now because this is the time to make it happen. I want Canelo. I respect you, you’ve done big things for the sport.”







RESULTS

12-Round WBC Lightweight Championship Bout @ 135 lbs.

Devin Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) defeated Alfredo Santiago (12-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision

(120-107 X3)

12-Round Super Middleweight Bout @ 168 lbs.

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) defeated Marcelo Coceres (28-1-1, 15 KOs) at 1:59 by TKO of Round 11

4-Round Cruiserweight Bout @ 200 lbs.

Josh Brueckner (1-0) defeated Tyler Smith (0-1) by unanimous decision

(40-36 X3)

6-Round Super Middleweight Bout @ 168 lbs.

Diego Pacheco (7-0, 6 KOs) defeated Aaron Casper (5-5, 4 KOs) at 2:49 by TKO of Round 4

12-Round Super Bantamweight Bout @ 122 lbs.

Ronny Rios (32-3, 16 KOs) defeated Hugo Berrio (28-8-1, 18 KOs) at 1:42 by TKO of Round 2