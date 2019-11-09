WBSS blow as WBO order Briedis vs Glowacki II / Szpilka drops to 200lbs

Phil Jay

The World Boxing Organization has moved to confirm the order of a rematch between Mairis Briedis and Krzysztof Glowacki at cruiserweight.

Briedis is currently expected to face Yunier Dorticos in the World Boxing Super Series final, although the date and venue have not yet been confirmed.

WBSS officials have already completed tournaments at super lightweight and bantamweight recently. There’s been no sign of the same between Briedis and Glowacki.

This is due to the controversy from their first match-up in the semi-final. Briedis elbowed Glowacki and hit him after the bell, fouls largely ignored by experienced ref Robert Byrd.

Glowacki’s team challenged the decision and has since been rewarded by the WBO. The WBC also ratified Glowacki as a challenger for the vacant WBC title.

World Boxing Council chiefs threatened to pull sanctioning even before the original bout over an argument surrounding the appointment of officials.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman was concerned at the time. He had every right to be, judging by the outcome.

Respective teams must now negotiate a return, meaning Dorticos may be forced to fight in the interim before meeting the winner in the final.

An official WBO document, obtained by WBN from Luis Batista Salas, Esq. – the Chairman WBO Championship Committee, read as follows:

Dated: November 6th 2019

VIA EMAIL: Mr. Raymond Zeps Representative Team Breidis & Mr. Andrew Wasilewski Knockout Promotions Team Glowacki

Re: WBO Jr. Heavyweight Championship Contest – Negotiations Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki

Gentlemen:

As per the official “ Award ” issued by the WBO Complaints and Grievances Committee dated October 25th 2019. And in regard to the Appeal of Krzysztof Głowacki v. Mairis Breidis.

The WBO World Championship Committee hereby orders the parties herein commencement of negotiations for the above-mentioned WBO Jr. Heavyweight Championship Contest.

The parties have fifteen (15) days upon receipt of this letter to reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within the time frame set forth herein, a Purse Bid will be ordered pursuant with the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.

The minimum acceptable bid for the WBO Jr. Heavyweight Division is $300,000.00 (Three-Hundred Thousand Dollars).

Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process.







SZPILKA

Meanwhile, there’s been a welcome addition to the 200 pounds ranks and a potential future suitor for those holding the straps.

Ex-world heavyweight title challenger Artur Szpilka has dropped down the necessary poundage to compete at the cruiserweight limit.

Szplika recently lost heavily to Deontay Wilder, Adam Kownacki and Derek Chisora at the higher class.

This lead to a decision to lose ten pounds for his return victory before eyeing up further boiling down.

Confirming his move, Szpilka additionally fired a warning to the top contenders.

