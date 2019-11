Current Boxing World Champions: 65 title holders (Nov 2019)

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

World Boxing News provides a current boxing world champions listed from the seventeen weight divisions as of November 2019.

Title-holders are taken from the top five organizations. The IBF, WBC, IBO, WBO and WBA.

The current longest-reigning champion is Wanheng Menayothin at minimumweight. Wanheng has ruled since 2014.

Next is Gary Russell Jr. – holding the WBC crown at featherweight since 2015.

At present, there are ten unified rulers.

They are:

Andy Ruiz Jr.

Artur Beterbiev.

Gennadiy Golovkin.

Julian Williams.

Errol Spence.

Jose Ramirez.

Josh Taylor.

Vasyl Lomachenko.

Danny Roman.

Naoya Inoue.



Current boxing world champions (Nov 2019):

200 LBS + HEAVYWEIGHT

ANDY RUIZ JR. – IBF / WBA / WBO / IBO Champion

DEONTAY WILDER – WBC Champion

200 LBS CRUISERWEIGHT

BEIBUT SHUMENOV – WBA Champion

KEVIN LERENA – IBO Champion

MAIRIS BRIEDIS – WBO Champion

VACANT – IBF / WBC

175 LBS LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

ARTUR BETERBIEV – IBF/WBC Champion

DMITRY BIVOL – WBA Champion

CANELO – WBO Champion

SVEN FORNLING – IBO Champion

168 LBS SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

DAVID BENAVIDEZ – WBC Champion

CALEB PLANT – IBF Champion

CALLUM SMITH – WBA Champion

CHRIS EUBANK JR. – IBO Champion

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS – WBO Champion

160 LBS MIDDLEWEIGHT

CANELO ALVAREZ – WBA Champion

GENNADIY GOLOVKIN – IBO / IBF

JERMALL CHARLO – WBC Champion

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE – WBO Champion

154 LBS SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

JULIAN WILLIAMS – IBF / WBA / IBO Champion

TONY HARRISON – WBC Champion

JAIME MUNGUIA – WBO Champion

147 LBS WELTERWEIGHT

ERROL SPENCE – IBF/WBC Champion

MANNY PACQUIAO – WBA Champion

TERENCE CRAWFORD – WBO Champion

SEBASTIAN FORMELLA – IBO Champion

140 LBS SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

JOSE RAMIREZ – WBC/WBO Champion

JOSH TAYLOR – IBF/WBA Champion

NICOLAS PONCE – IBO Champion

135 LBS LIGHTWEIGHT

VASYL LOMACHENKO – WBA / WBO Champion

RICHARD COMMEY – IBF Champion

DEVIN HANEY – WBC

VACANT – IBO

130 LBS SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

MIGUEL BERCHELT – WBC Champion

TEVIN FARMER – IBF Champion

GERVONTA DAVIS – WBA Champion

JAMEL HERRING – WBO Champion

VACANT – IBO Champion

126 LBS FEATHERWEIGHT

GARY RUSSELL JR. – WBC Champion

SHAKUR STEVENSON – WBO

JOSH WARRINGTON – IBF Champion

LEO SANTA CRUZ – WBA Champion

TUGSTSOGT NYAMBAYAR – IBO Champion

122 LBS SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

REY VARGAS – WBC Champion

DANNY ROMAN – WBA / IBF Champion

EMMANUEL NAVARRETE – WBO Champion

STEPHEN FULTON JR. – IBO

118 LBS BANTAMWEIGHT

NAOYA INOUE – IBF/WBA Champion

ZOLANI TETE – WBO Champion

NORDINE OUBAALI – WBC

MICHELL BANQUEZ – IBO Champion

115 LBS SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

JUAN ESTRADA – WBC Champion

JERWIN ANCAJAS – IBF Champion

KAL YAFAI – WBA Champion

GIDEON BUTHELEZI – IBO Champion

KAZUTO IOKA – WBO







112 LBS FLYWEIGHT

TANAKA ARTEM DALAKIAN – WBA Champion

KOSEI TANAKA – WBO Champion

MAXIMINO FLORES – IBO Champion

VACANT – IBF/WBC

108 LBS LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

SHIRO KEN SHIRO – WBC Champion

HIROTO KYOGUCHI – WBA Champion

ELWIN SOTO – WBO Champion

FELIX ALVARADO – IBF Champion

TIBO MONABESA – IBO

105 LBS MINIMUMWEIGHT

WANHENG MENAYOTHIN – WBC Champion

DEEJAY KRIEL – IBF Champion

KNOCKOUT CP FRESHMART – WBA Champion

WILFREDO MENDEZ – WBO Champion

VACANT – IBO Champion

