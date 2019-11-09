Billy Joe Saunders / Devin Haney: Weights / Running order for L.A.

All of the fighters from Saturday’s stacked card hit the scales on Friday afternoon, including world champions Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney.
Highlighting the main card, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, is newly crowned lightweight world champion Haney making his first title defense and super middleweight champion Saunders making his United States debut.
The undercard begins at 7 p.m. ET and features rising prospects Diego Pacheco, Nikita Ababiy and Reshat Mati.
12-Round WBC Light Championship Bout @ 135 lbs.
Devin Haney: 135 lbs.
Alfredo Alvarez: 135 lbs.
12-Round Super Middleweight Bout @ 168 lbs.
Billy Joe Saunders: 167.4 lbs.
Marcelo Coceres: 168 lbs.
4-Round Cruiserweight Bout @ 200 lbs.
Josh Brueckner: 192.2 lbs.
Tyler Smith: 199.4 lbs.
6-Round Super Middleweight Bout @ 168 lbs.
Diego Pacheco: 167.2 lbs.
Aaron Casper: 166.6 lbs.
12-Round Super Bantamweight Bout @ 122 lbs.
Ronny Rios: 120.6 lbs.
Hugo Berrio: 121.6 lbs.
6-Round Middleweight Bout @ 162 lbs.
Nikita Ababiy: 160.6 lbs.
Jonathan Batista: 163.6 lbs.
