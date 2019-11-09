Billy Joe Saunders / Devin Haney: Weights / Running order for L.A.

Ringside

📸 Amanda Westcott

All of the fighters from Saturday’s stacked card hit the scales on Friday afternoon, including world champions Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney.

Highlighting the main card, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, is newly crowned lightweight world champion Haney making his first title defense and super middleweight champion Saunders making his United States debut.

The undercard begins at 7 p.m. ET and features rising prospects Diego Pacheco, Nikita Ababiy and Reshat Mati.

WEIGHTS

12-Round WBC Light Championship Bout @ 135 lbs.

Devin Haney: 135 lbs.

Alfredo Alvarez: 135 lbs.

12-Round Super Middleweight Bout @ 168 lbs.

Billy Joe Saunders: 167.4 lbs.

Marcelo Coceres: 168 lbs.

4-Round Cruiserweight Bout @ 200 lbs.

Josh Brueckner: 192.2 lbs.

Tyler Smith: 199.4 lbs.

6-Round Super Middleweight Bout @ 168 lbs.

Diego Pacheco: 167.2 lbs.

Aaron Casper: 166.6 lbs.

12-Round Super Bantamweight Bout @ 122 lbs.

Ronny Rios: 120.6 lbs.

Hugo Berrio: 121.6 lbs.

6-Round Middleweight Bout @ 162 lbs.

Nikita Ababiy: 160.6 lbs.

Jonathan Batista: 163.6 lbs.

RUNNING ORDER

FIRST BELL – 3.25pm (all times local)

6 x 3 mins Welterweight contest

Reshat Mati 148.4 lbs vs Cody Peterson 148.6 lbs

Staten Island, New York Liberty, Missouri

FROM 4pm

12 x 3 mins WBA Gold and NABF Super-Bantamweight championships

Ronny Rios 120.6 lbs vs Hugo Berrio 121.6 lbs

Santa Ana, California Santa Marta, Colombia

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

Diego Pacheco 167.2 lbs vs Aaron Casper 166.6 lbs

Los Angeles, California Augusta, Georgia

Followed by

4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest

Josh Brueckner 192.2 lbs vs Tyler Smith 199.4 lbs

Clinton, Michigan Huntington Beach, California







FROM 6.00pm

12 x 3 mins WBO World Super-Middleweight championship

Billy Joe Saunders 167.4 lbs vs Marcelo Coceres 168 lbs

Hatfield, England San Jorge, Argentina

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBC World Lightweight title

Devin Haney 135 lbs vs Alfredo Santiago-Alvarez 135 lbs

Las Vegas, Nevada Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Float

4 / 6 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

Nikita Ababiy 160.6 lbs vs Jonathan Batista 163.6 lbs

Brooklyn, New York San Pedro de Macoris, D.R.