Tyrone McKenna unfazed by Golden Contract rival’s squabbles

RINGSIDE

Tyrone McKenna is welcoming verbal challenges from a host of his #GoldenContract rivals.

With the all-important draw two weeks away, Belfast’s ‘Mighty Celt’ (19-1-1, 6 KOs) has already been earmarked by Ohara Davies, Lewis Benson and Darren Surtees.

As the current WBC International super-lightweight champion, McKenna believes the trio are simply chasing his green belt and is revelling in having a target on his back.

McKenna said: “When you’re king, everyone is going to be trying to take your crown and I’m WBC International champion – one of only two fighters in the competition with a belt.

“It’s natural that my rivals are going to be wanting to take a swing at me. I don’t blame them.

“I’ll say one thing though; Lewis Benson should keep quiet about previous fights because he’s robbed his last two opponents and looked terrible!

“It’s been a year since I beat him and he’s still talking about the time I went to his backyard and won. I must live in his head rent-free…

“Lewis and anyone can feel free to pick me because I honestly believe I’m the best in this and I’m going to win the whole caboodle. If I can settle a few scores along the way, then brilliant.”

McKenna scored a points victory over Benson on an #MTKFightNight in Glasgow back in November 2018.



Alongside McKenna, Benson, Davies and Surtees in the race for the coveted major promotional deal are Zhankosh Turarov, Mohamed Mimoune, Anthony Yigit, Darren Surtees and Logan Yoon.

The draw takes place on November 19 with the quarter-final match-ups held at the iconic York Hall on November 22 – live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.