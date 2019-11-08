Promoter Mickey Helliet brands next show the biggest of his career.

RINGSIDE

Mickey Helliet says that of the 100 plus shows he’s promoted, his next is the biggest.

In the top-of-the-bill fight at the York Hall on Friday, November 29, Philip Bowes looks to add the vacant British super-lightweight championshipto his Commonwealth belt with victory over Akeem Ennis-Brown.

Helliet manages Bowes and together, they have written a small-hall success story.

“I saw Phil box against my guy Mark McKray and thought he was a certainty to win big titles,” said Helliet.

“I remember thinking when he went in with Johnny Coyle and Joe Hughes it was a tad early and that he’d improve quicker if he was developed steadily.

“When he came to me, Phil was heading for the scrapheap. The only fights being offered were ones where he was basically being a stepping stone for other people. I told him: ‘If you sell tickets and work hard in the gym, I will get you the right fights that will get you up the rankings and into title contention.’”

In January, Bowes won the vacant Commonwealth belt by blasting out Tanzanian Benson Nyilawila in the second round with a clumping back hand and in his first defence, he outboxed Tom Farrell in Liverpool.

Helliet predicts “a chess match” between Bowes and Ennis-Brown, a wiry southpaw from Gloucester who’s won all 13.

Helliet added: “For the purists and York Hall regulars, it’s a brilliant fight, they’re going to love it.

“I was actually very surprised to win the bids. It’s a massive domestic fight. It has to be the biggest fight I’ve promoted. Financially it’s going to be tough to make this show hold together, but I wanted to back Philip, to repay the faith he’s had in me.”