Pablo Cesar Cano vs Roberto Ortiz heads to Facebook Watch on Nov 16

RINGSIDE

Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (32-7-1, 22 KOs) will defend his WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title in a 10-round main event against Roberto “Massa” Ortiz (35-4-2, 26 KOs) in the Nov. 16 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch at The Plaza De Toros San Miguel De Allende in Guanajuato, Mexico.

The fights will be streamed globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Cano is a 30-year old contender from Tlalnepantla, Mexico, who in the beginning of this year scored the best victory of his career against Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares in dominant fashion. This young veteran of over 13 years has defeated the likes of Ashley Theophane, Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera and Ruslan Madiev, and he has participated in great battles against “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Paul “The Magic Man” Malignaggi and Erik “El Terrible” Morales. Cano will inch closer to a world title shot if he can score an impressive victory against Ortiz.

“Roberto Ortiz is a fighter with a lot of experience and who hits hard,” said Pablo Cesar Cano.”He has a record that’s similar to mine. In fact, I’ve seen many of his performances. I know what he’s capable of, but I also know what I’m capable of. I feel I have more experience when it comes to big fights. I also feel that I’m in my prime, so I plan to take advantage of that to be triumphant this November 16.”

Ortiz is a 34-year old super lightweight contender who has fought the likes Vergil Ortiz Jr., Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin and Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse. The native of Torreon, Mexico hopes to create new opportunities in his career with a win against Cano.

“I’m very happy, motivated and focused on my return to the ring,” said Roberto Ortiz. “I know it won’t be easy, but I have prepared to be in top shape both physically and mentally. I have always liked challenge and I know that this fight is a great opportunity to return to the world of boxing, so I’ve been training day by day with only one thing in mind: the victory.”

In the co-main event, Ricardo Sandoval (16-1, 11 KOs) of Rialto, Calif. will face Gilberto Gonzalez (15-2-1, 12 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela in a 10-round lightweight clash.

Zulem Urbina (10-0, 1 KOs) will return in a six-round flyweight fight.

Aldo Cedeño (6-4, 1 KO) of Leon, Mexico will participate in an eight-round super flyweight battle.

Enrique Mendez (1-0) of Leon, Mexico will fight in a six-round super lightweight bout against Roberto Medina (6-3, 3 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico.

Kevin Montiel (5-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico will return in a six-round lightweight battle.

Jerson Estrada (1-0, 1 KO) of Guanajuato, Mexico will battle against Mario Serna (2-0, 1 KO) of Aguascalientes, Mexico in a four-round welterweight bout.

Plus, six young fighters will make their professional debut on this action-packed card.

Laura Leyva of San Miguel, Mexico will debut in a four-round super lightweight clash.

Daniel Lopez of San Miguel, Mexico and Fernando Salomonof San Miguel, Mexico will both make their debut in a four-round 140-pound bout.

Juan Parra of Guanajuato, Mexico and Jorge Muñoz of Aguascalientes, Mexico will fight as professionals for a first time in a four-round super flyweight battle.

Jose Romero of Amecameca, Mexico will make his debut in a four-round super lightweight clash.



Cano vs. Ortiz is a 10-round fight for the WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” The event will take place Saturday, Nov 16 at The Plaza De Toros San Miguel De Allende in Guanajuato, Mexico.The fights will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Tickets for the event are on sale and are available at www. ETicket.mx