Devin Haney adamant: I’m not just holding Loma’s belt, I’m sole champ!

WBN Staff

📸 Melina Pizano

Newly-crowned WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney is adamant his reign as title holder is fully justified ahead of his first defense.

The young ruler puts his new green and gold strap on the line this weekend at Staples Center against Alfredo Santiago.

Being handed the crown on a technicality is not the ideal situation for Haney. The WBC decided on the move after elevating Vasyl Lomachenko to Franchise status.

This means Haney has faced some doubt over his credentials, which the American aims to solidify in the future.

“Right now, I’m not just a WBC World Champion that’s holding somebody else’s belt. I’m the sole champion ready to defend my title on November 9,” assured Haney.

“I’ve been working hard and I’m extremely focused. This will be the perfect gift to myself for my 21st birthday.

“All the fans at STAPLES Center and the millions watching on DAZN, are going to witness another dominant performance.

“I’m going to continue to show the world that I’m the best in my division.”

On the opponent in the opposite corner, Haney added: “Alfredo Santiago is my next opponent; he’s undefeated, he’s hungry, and he’s coming to win.”

Haney features on a controversial card taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. A bill in which two world title holders feature and neither is involved in the main event.

A win for Haney sets up a potential unification with the eventual winner of the Lomachenko/Richard Commey/Teofimo Lopez triangle over at Top Rank.

For now, Haney will be able to concentrate on cementing his own place at the top of the division before any opportunity comes later in 2020.







