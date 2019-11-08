Daniel Dubois stars in ‘The Fight Before Christmas’ on December 21

RINGSIDE

DANIEL ‘DYNAMITE’ DUBOIS (13-0, 12KOs) takes on a new front on his prolific title hunt when he challenges for the WBC Silver Championship at the Copper Box Arena on December 21 against Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1, 13KOs).

Dubois’ recently won WBO International Title will also be on the line. ‘The Fight Before Christmas’ will be televised by BT.

Still just 22, Dubois has already collected a staggering eight title belts in just 13 fights as a professional.

The WBC Youth, Southern Area, English, WBO European, WBO Global, British, WBO International and Commonwealth titles all to his name – in just 39 rounds of professional action.

Last month Dubois was added to the top 15 of the WBC rankings and he now gets to mark the occasion with a tilt at the governing body’s Silver title belt that successfully winning would further strengthen his position.

The previous holder of the belt was Dillian Whyte, who made three successful defences of the title between April 2016 and December 2018. Dubois also holds a number 9 ranking with the WBO and number 15 ranking with the IBF.

December 21 will represent Dubois’ fifth fight of a productive year that has seen him record four KOs and not being taken beyond the fifth round at an assortment of major venues across the capital.

He now returns to the Copper Box for the first time since December 2017, having recently showcased his explosive talents twice at the Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Arena and the o2 Arena.

Fujimoto holds a strong record of 21-1 with 13 wins coming via KO. A resident of Tokyo, his only reverse came in his sixth fight back in 2012.

He is the current holder of the WBO Asia Pacific title that he won by stopping Herman Ene Purcell in the ninth round in May 2017. And has subsequently made three defences of his belt, winning all by stoppage, and he is ranked at 12 by the WBA.

Fujimoto will be a first Asian opponent for Dubois, having previously sampled the experience of opponents from Africa, Eastern Europe, as well as North and South America.

There will be a press conference on Monday to announce the full card. Details to follow.

Tickets will be on sale on Monday at 12pm via Seetickets and Ticketmaster.