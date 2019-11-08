Conrad Cummings aims to climb world rankings with Danny Dignum triumph

RINGSIDE

Conrad Cummings is viewing his set-backs as a potential blessing in disguise ahead of a huge fight on Saturday.

Cummings (17-3-1, 7 KOs) faces unbeaten Danny Dignum (11-0, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBO European middleweight title when #MTKFightNight heads to York Hall live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on iFL TV.

The man known as ‘Dynamite’ heads into the fight with Dignum looking to bounce back after two defeats to Luke Keeler in the past 18 months, but Cummings is looking at what Keeler has managed to achieve in his own career as motivation.

Cummings said: “I’m very excited to be back in a huge fight. This is a chance to become three time WBO European champion and get me back in the WBO world rankings.

“Dignum will be a hard fight, he’s undefeated and I’m coming to his home territory, but I’ve prepared extremely well and learned from the past and I’ll use that as a positive.

“I know he’s tall and a southpaw and has boxed for England as an amateur, so I’ve trained for 10 hard rounds if it goes that long, I have a plan and I’ll execute it to bring that title home.

“This is perfect for me, I fought at Ulster Hall last month and won to get the rust off, and it was a solid win under my new team. I stayed in the gym straight away and now it’s good to have momentum going into this fight.

“I’m taking positives off the losses to Keeler. He lost to the same guy twice and now he’s on the cusp of a world title, so that’s my motivation. I need to say a big thanks to MTK Global for providing these opportunities to me, and a win here would open a lot of doors for me.

“This is my third time boxing at York Hall after fighting there in my professional debut and in the World Series of Boxing too. I had two good wins and I’m planning on making it a hat-trick.”

Dignum vs. Cummings is just one of a host of title fights and world-level collisions on a stacked bill.

Michael McKinson and fellow world-ranked welterweight Luis Alberto Veron meet in a crucial clash, Chantelle Cameron and Anahi Ester Sanchez collide in a WBC world title final eliminator, Liam Walsh and Maxi Hughes contest the WBO European lightweight crown and Daniel Egbunike has his chance to claim Southern Area super-lightweight title honours against Billy Allington.