Audley Harrison talks #1 heavyweight match-up, Oleksandr Usyk chances

WBN Staff

Olympic super-heavyweight gold medalist Audley Harrison believes only one of the forthcoming top division blockbusters can crown the best in the world.

Between Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2 on December 7th and Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II on February 22nd of next year, fans are in for a treat with the top four all facing off against each other.

According to US Bookies, Joshua is a slight favorite to defeat Ruiz, whilst Wilder is at much closer fractions against Fury.

UK oddsmakers have the gulf a little wider in favor of the Brits. Harrison believes Wilder vs Fury will crown an eventual king.

“It is really hard to call now. You would have to say Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua (are the top three),” said Harrison.

“Anthony Joshua is in a vital time in his career with the rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr coming up. He has little to gain but everything to lose in this fight.

“Whereas Ruiz will be coming into this, having learned a lot from the first fight, he has little to lose and everything to gain.

“Ruiz will throw everything at Joshua and Anthony will need to have a strong game plan to get through the fight.

“It is going to be a tough fight, Ruiz has quick hands, and will be even quicker than the first fight.

“I am going to go for AJ, I think he will get the knockout and will return to one of the top positions in the heavyweight division.”

WILDER vs FURY

On who is the best of the lot, Harrison stated: It is hard to say who is top of the division right now, but the Wilder vs Fury rematch is an eagerly awaited fight that everyone is looking forward to.

“If you ask an American, they will put Wilder at the top of the division but if you speak to a Brit, they will put Fury as number one. I think the rematch will decide that.

“They are one and two right now, with Joshua sitting at number three.”







USYK

Concluding with his review of Oleksandr Usyk’s chances of getting into the mix, ‘A-Force’ wasn’t so sure the Ukrainian could make a big impact.

Oleksandr Usyk will come in and challenge them with his style of boxing. But he lacks the power in what these heavyweights have and that is where he will struggle.

“He is a unique fighter and I think he will do well, but that power could be a factor for him,” he added.