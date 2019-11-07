EXCLUSIVE: Heavyweight Malik Scott opens up on sexy photoshoots with model girlfriend Nancy Ramirez

Phil Jay

@officialnancyramirez

Heavyweight contender Malik Scott is causing quite a stir starring in online photoshoots with plus model girlfriend Nancy Ramirez.

Scott, who at 39 is eyeing up a return to the ring in 2020, regularly posts raunchy pictures alongside Ramirez via Instagram and Facebook Story.

WBN caught up with Scott to get his take on his moonlighting efforts as interest in the pair spikes with tens of thousands of followers between them.

Asked what he makes of the public interest in the snaps, Scott was blasé about the whole thing.

“It’s pretty cool. I mean, I get to express myself publicly in a sexy way with her. And not to mention she’s drop-dead gorgeous,” Scott pointed out to World Boxing News.

“She’s someone I believe to be a walking masterpiece. Nancy is juicy and beautiful with great intellect. So if the public enjoys our pictures, that’s cool. But if not, that would never determine the way I view myself or the way I view Nancy.”

WBN managed to pick out two of the photos in which Malik and Nancy had some clothes on. It turned out to be a tough job!

Giving his view on any negativity that may be thrown at the pair due to the nature of the pictures, Scott added: “I move to the beat of my own drum. So If what we post threatens other people’s reality then that’s too bad.

“It only takes under a second to unfollow us, but if you’re enjoying the show then go get yourself some popcorn because the best is yet to come.”

OFFERS

Seemingly a natural in front of the camera, Scott was unsure his posing outside the boxing ring would lead to any further offers.

“Not at all. I’m just odd and sexy, but Nancy is the model,” he explained. “She often receives different offers throughout the week from different brands.

“Sometimes, they would like us to model for them together, but I’m more interested in her putting more time into her own brand. It’s called ‘Naked skin wear’.

Then, I hope she can constantly be modeling for other brands. Like I said earlier, she’s a walking masterpiece. And that’s additional to becoming her own boss.

“I’m excited for her,” Scott concluded.







Recently sparring the likes of Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk, Scott is due in Las Vegas towards the end of the month.

The Pennsylvanian will be accompanying Wilder during fight week for his rematch with Luis Ortiz.

You can follow Nancy Ramirez on Instagram HERE and Malik Scott HERE.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay