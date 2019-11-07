EXCLUSIVE: Amir Khan reveals Kell Brook talks, open to Manny Pacquiao

Phil Jay

WBN caught up with British welterweight star Amir Khan this week to discuss when the ex-world title holder will be ready in action.

Back in April, Khan challenged Terence Crawford unsuccessfully before getting back to winning ways over the summer in the Middle East.

Khan eased to victory over Billy Dib. Then, talk immediately turned to an all -UK super-fight against Kell Brook.

The pair have been on a collision course for years, with 2020 opening up as the ideal time to settle their beef.

The Bolton man confirmed he’s ready for talks, but says both may want another fight in the interim before any blockbuster meeting.

“I’m not going to fight this year. I’m going to fight early next year so I want to keep myself busy,” Khan exclusively explained to World Boxing News.

“Hopefully, it is the last couple of fights left in me. I want to make sure I maximize what I can out of it.

“I mean look, there were talks about the Kell Brook fight happening, talks about other big names out there. So at the end of the day, I’m just going to keep tight and see what the futures going to hold for me.”

Whether that’s a big fight straight away or a tune-up, Khan stated: “It all depends on who it is really. Say if it’s a Manny Pacquiao fight for example, then I’ll have to go straight into it. But if it’s the Kell Brook one, then he might want a tune-up.

“I might then have a tune-up and then we fight.”

Asked if any further discussions were planned, the 32 year-old replied: “We were supposed to meet so I’m hoping to get that done. If not this week, then maybe next week.

“Let’s see what Eddie throws to me and what options he has.”

He continued: “I’ve always been the boss of my career. I’m just going to see what the deals are out there for me really.

“At the end of the day, boxers want to become a world champion. I’ve done that. People want to fight because they want to make a living and earn enough money to live a good life, so I’m in a very good position where I can pick or choose.

“You could see that sometimes in boxing you start losing a bit of that love because I’m so busy doing other things now. But I still love the sport.

“Maybe not as much as I did when I was coming up and wanted to win the world titles and stuff. But that’s why I say I have the last couple of fights in me now.

“I want to leave the sport and spend time with my family. Then I’ll get into something else.

PACQUIAO

After mentioning Pacquiao, Khan was quizzed on a potential meeting with his former Wildcard stablemate.

“I mean, Manny’s a great fighter and he’s one of the best out there. He’s in a position where a lot of people would like to fight him because he is the best,” pointed out Khan.

“People want to see how they’d get on against him. Me and Manny have a lot of history. We trained together, we sparred together, we had some good times together and are good friends.

“I would put my friendship aside, and I’m sure he would. I think we would both take that fight.

“But look, like I said there are so many options out there for me so I’m just going to see what falls into my lap really.”

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay (article transcribed by Assistant Editor).