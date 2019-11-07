WBC to use higher Clenbuterol standard after FIVE Mexican drug test fails

WBN Staff

World Boxing Council chiefs have agreed to use the higher WADA standard for future cases after two Mexican fighters followed Canelo in testing positive for the banned substance.

Clenbuterol is a problem in Mexico as it’s found in the country’s meat. It gives the WBC a headache when it comes to red flags against home boxers.

To combat this issue, the WBC will now use the higher allowed limit as allowed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Recent changes by WADA mean the WBC will no longer have to acknowledge those failed tests from their usual program under VADA, who are yet to increase their standard.

Confirming their intentions, the WBC released the following statement:

The WBC is happy to acknowledge the new standard set by WADA with a higher threshold with regards to Clenbuterol.

This is a confirmation of the innocence of fighters like Saul Canelo Alvarez and Francisco Vargas who once were in the middle of controversy.

Clean Boxing Program tests performed by VADA found Clenbuterol in their examination.

The WBC has received an additional report from VADA. Two further Mexican fighters showed atypical findings of Clenbuterol. They are well below the new WADA standard.

All fighters will receive proper nutrition education from the WBC Clean Boxing Program. Plus a Weight Management Program.

WBC champion Rey Vargas and WBC challenger Julio Cesar Martinez are at no fault with regards to their VADA atypical finding.

Effective on June 1, 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) established a new threshold. This is in relation to the detection of Clenbuterol.

WADA’s new standard intends to ensure that results management entities address and resolve positive anti-doping tests emanating from the consumption of contaminated meat products in a fair manner for the athlete.

That will prevent athletes from being penalized for an anti-doping rule violation as a result of consuming contaminated meat.

WADA’s List of Prohibited List includes Clenbuterol because it promotes muscle growth through anabolic properties.

However, scientific studies have shown to WADA’s satisfaction that athletes can test positive for low levels of Clenbuterol after consuming contaminated meat.

CONTAMINATION

The WBC has been at the forefront of handling Clenbuterol cases consistently with the new WADA standard. In the Clenbuterol positive cases detected since the WBC implemented the WBC Clean Boxing Program, the athletes have been allowed to provide documentation. Evidence that shows whether the athlete unknowingly consumed meat contaminated with Clenbuterol in or from these high-risk countries.

The levels of Clenbuterol and related substances found in WBC CBP cases to date (e.g., Canelo Alvarez, Francisco Vargas and Luis Nery) have been significantly lower than the new WADA standard. Even before the new WADA standard, the WBC has consistently treated those cases accordingly. Thus, after an extensive investigation, the WBC did not penalize the affected athletes.

It must also be noted that both Canelo and Luis Nery served recent suspensions for their previous failures. They may have been prevented if the changes came in earlier.