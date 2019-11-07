500 tickets to be given to Active Duty Service Members for James Kirkland fight

RINGSIDE

Alamo City Fight Night is this weekend in the Alamodome and to honor the residents of “Military City, USA”, Davies Entertainment, in association with Univision, has teamed up with the USO to provide over 500 tickets to active duty service members to attend this incredible night to remember full of elite boxing and music.

Davies Entertainment presents this event in the heart of San Antonio, Showcasing seven prize fighters fighting under the Davies Entertainment banner.

Texas knockout artist James Kirkland (33-2, 29 KO) returns to the ring after making quick work of his last opponent in the first round. Kirkland has been one of boxing’s most explosive fighters with sights set on lining up a huge fight with a major contender in 2020.

With knockout wins over Brian Vera, Joel Julio, Alfredo Angulo, and Glen Tapia. Kirkland looks to make another run toward a championship taking on the “New Orleans Nightmare” Jas Phipps (10-7, 5 KO) in a six round Middleweight bout.

Alamo City Fight Night will also feature San Antonio’s Eddie Ortiz (9-0-2, 4KO) defending his World Boxing Council USNBC Silver Middleweight Title against hard hitting veteran Alexis Camacho (22-6, 20 KO) in an eight round Middleweight contest.

The fight card has an incredible lineup of up and coming talent including San Antonio’s Benjamin Whitaker ((12-3, 3 KO), a crafty ring technician who brutally knocked out his last opponent, San Antonio’s Daniel Baiz (13-2, 5KO), Eduardo Garza (14-2, 7 KO), Carlos Villa (14-3 6 KO) And the pro debut of local sheriff department officer Jeffrey Stern. Also featured on the card, San Antonio wild man Brown Nevarez.

The event will also showcase Davies Entertainment Music artist Vi$ion- who just released his new album “Look What I Found ” on all music streaming platforms, as well as artist Bankreaux performing during ring introductions. Additional Information is available at www.daviesentertainment.com