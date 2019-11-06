WBC explain why TWO Canelo-style drug test failures face no punishment

WBN Staff

World Boxing Council chiefs held a meeting this week to discuss Rey Vargas and mandatory Julio Cesar Martinez testing positive for the same substance as Canelo.

During the conference, the WBC explained that both men had registered adverse findings in the WBC Clean Boxing Program.

They also revealed why Vargas and Martinez will face no sanctions over the matter.

“Voluntary Anti Doping Agency/World Boxing Council random tests have revealed minute trace elements of Clenbuterol in the systems of WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas, and WBC number one flyweight contender Julio Cesar Martinez.

“But the amounts are so small that no further action is being taken.

“The two boxers attended the WBC`s weekly press conference, which was this week held at the Rail Workers Union Headquarters, near Mexico City`s Monument of the Revolution.

“Both men are part of the WBC Clean Boxing Program. The program does tests on champions of its seventeen divisions and the first fifteen ranked boxers in each of these weight categories.

“Vargas and Martinez said that there was no conscious or deliberate intent to take Clenbuterol. The amounts found in the tests are not sufficient to register any performance enhancing benefit.”

A similar incident happened to Canelo Alvarez in 2018 before his rematch with Gennadiy Golovkin. The second fight was subsequently delayed while Canelo served out a six-month ban.

CANELO

On how the pair may have tested positive, the WBC information continued: “The muscle forming drug is commonly found in many meat products throughout Mexico.

“Previous positive tests for Clenbuterol have been registered by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Francisco “Bandido” Vargas.

“They were also in very small amounts meaning accidental ingestion via food.”

Concluding on how they intend to move forward despite questions over the punishment, the WBC said: “Vargas and Martinez have agreed to educational and nutritional advice.

“They have accepted to become Clean Boxing Program Ambassadors in their respective Gyms.”







RELATED ARTICLES

SHOCKER: New EVIDENCE comes to light which appears to CLEAR Canelo of Clenbuterol MISUSE New evidence in the case of Canelo Alvarez appears to prove there was no way the Mexican could have been using the substance Clenbuterol to gain an advantage.

SHOCKER: Canelo Clenbuterol findings lead to Nevada SUSPENSION, Golovkin fight in SERIOUS DOUBT Canelo Alvarez has sensationally been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his adverse findings containing traces of Clenbuterol.