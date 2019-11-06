Exclusive: Alex Dilmaghani looks forward to Francisco Fonseca clash

Mick Kane

With the original bout cancelled late in the day due to illness, Alex Dilmaghani (19-1) and Francisco Fonseca get the chance to lock horns finally on the 16th November. The fight will headline at the world famous York Hall in London.

With an International title having been on the line for the original fight, this time both fighters will be competing for the IBO World Super Featherweight title.

“I was disappointed at the time,” Dilmaghani exclusively told WBN about Fonseca pulling out due to illness. “But the flight’s on for a better title so as disappointed as I was I’m ok with it now.”

How has Dilmaghani’s preparations been going?

“They’ve been how they’ve always been, I’m a professional fighter and I’m in the gym year round running through sparring partners.” He said.

With a shot at his first version of a world title, Dilmaghani explains how big this fight will be. “It’s monumental because as you said, to my first of God willing many world titles.”

Dilmaghani has taken a rather circuitous route to reach this stage of his career having fought in both Mexico and Canada. He remained undefeated in his spell fighting in both countries, 12 fights in total.

“I went to Mexico to learn because it’s one of the best places for boxing.” Dilmaghani told me. “Yes it was tough but a great experience which told me what I needed to do to get where I wanted to go and now it’s made me what I am now a world class fighter soon to be world champion.”

Having featured on Channel 5 in the past Dilmaghani is looking forward to featuring on the channel once more.

“It’s a world title strap and in 2020 I expect to add to the world title collection. It’s not my first time on Channel 5, and I’m looking forward to fighting live on Channel 5 again.”

Dilmaghani v Fonseca is exclusively live in the UK on Channel 5 from 9pm on Saturday 16th November with the undercard starting at 7pm on 5Spike.

Mick Kane is a Staff Writer to World Boxing News. Follow Mick on Twitter @MickKaneMMA