Leonard Ellerbe reveals Manny Pacquiao date, talks Floyd Mayweather II

Floyd Mayweather will be the only man to break the news of any future installment of the Manny Pacquiao saga, according to advisor Leonard Ellerbe.

Rumor persist that Mayweather is planning a comeback to face old his old adversary in the spring or summer of next year.

Exactly five years on from the first meeting, a possible date of May 2, 2020 has opened up in Las Vegas. This has lead to several reports, mainly in Asia, that Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 could happen.

Social media posts from both fighters have kept the potential blockbuster alive, although nothing concrete has ever been laid down.

At the recent Deontay Wilder workout in Alabama, Ellerbe opened up slightly when blindsided by the topic when discussing Gervonta Davis.

When asked about bringing big numbers and taking fighters to the next level, Ellerbe gave reporters, including Fighthype.com, an update on Mayweather and a possible Pacquiao rematch.

“We know what we are doing. We’ve built the biggest star in the entire sport for a number of years. Who also become the highest-paid athlete in the entire world. I think we know what we are doing,” insisted the Mayweather Promotions head honcho before answering a definitive ‘no’ when pushed on Floyd maybe heading up another division to face Canelo at middleweight.

Then adding: “Floyd’s numbers speak for themselves. But he’s retired. Let that man live.

MAYPAC 2

The questions then turned to Pacquiao and how Mayweather continues to tease the second fight.

“Floyd’s just being him and doing him,” stated Ellerbe. “If Floyd wanted to run that back (with Pacquiao), he’ll let y’all know. He will let you know.

“He’d come out and he’d make an announcement. He’d say; ‘This is what I’m doing. This is when I’m doing it. Tune in!”

Finally, asked if he knew when Pacquiao would fight again, Ellerbe said: “Yes, I do. In 2020.

Pacquiao defeated Keith Thurman in July. The ‘Pacman’ was initially expected to seal a third fight of the year in December.

Despite the fact he’s a busy man, delaying an appearance until next year is seen as a surprising move – given his age.

Pacquiao is almost 41 years old. This means having up to six or nine months out would be damaging to his longevity. Hence further rumors of a Mayweather battle in the spring.

If not Mayweather, the likes of Danny and Mikey Garcia are rumored to be on the shortlist, along with Errol Spence.

The unified champion is out for a few months due to a car accident and could also be in Pacquiao’s thoughts for delaying his return.

A three-belt battle between Spence and Pacquiao would be a massive event if secured for the next twelve months.