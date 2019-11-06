Danila Ramos ready to upset Katharina Thanderz on Nov 16

RINGSIDE

Danila Ramos’ (8-1, 1 KO) coach Marcos Martinez is confident his fighter can defeat Katharina Thanderz (12-0, 2 KOs) to claim the interim WBC Female World Super Featherweight title when they meet on November 16th in Oslo.

The experienced Argentinian coach believes he has spotted ‘failures’ in Thanderz, and expects the Norwegian fighter to be ‘surprised’ when she meets Ramos as part of a huge night of boxing at the iconic Ekeberghallen venue.

“We’ve had a very intense camp with a lot of commitment,” reveals Martinez. “We are working very hard for this fight. We have one goal and that’s to win the World title. We know that Katharina is a very strong offensive boxer, but we see failures in her too. Our tactical plan will not be revealed until November 16th, but Katharina will be surprised by Danila’s power and skill.

“I have been training Danila since she came to live in Argentina when she was 10 years old, and she has been training and sparring with World Champions. She is a tough female fighter, who loves to fight and loves to train hard. She has been living the life of a World Champion, and now it’s time to get her title!”

Having missed out on the same WBC strap against French fighter Elhem Mekhaled earlier this year, Ramos gets a second attempt at World glory, and Martinez is convinced that this time ‘A Guerreira’ takes home the belt.

“We’ve had a really great amount of time to prepare for this fight and to plan all the psychological, technical and tactical components. We didn’t have that last time, but Danila still delivered a very high quality performance, and she has become mentally stronger since that fight. She’s a different fighter now and this is her chance to do it. She belongs at the top with the best in the division.”

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.no. All the action will be available to watch live across Viasat 4, Viasport + and Viaplay in Norway.