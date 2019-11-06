Boxer wants death penalty for thieves who robbed him in Las Vegas home

WBN Staff

📷 Team Ugas

Cuban former world title challenger Yordenis Ugas has revealed he was robbed by thieves at his Las Vegas home this week.

The welterweight star, who lost to Shawn Porter in a WBC welterweight shot earlier this year, was cleaned out of his prized possessions.

Ugas took to social media to call for those responsible to be punished to the maximum for their actions.

“I was robbed at my house in Las Vegas. They took everything I had,” Ugas revealed. “The sacrifice of many years of work.

“I hate thieves. They should pay with their lives, the pain and frustration they cause,” he added calling for the death penalty.

The 33 year-old is yet to revealed what items were taken but is obviously shaken by the incident.

I was robbed at my house in

Las Vegas and they took everything they had. The sacrifice of many years of work. I hate thieves, they should pay with their lives the pain and frustration they cause. — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) November 6, 2019

The talented fighter got back to winning ways in July when defeating previously-undefeated Omar Figueroa Jr.

Competing on the Manny Pacquiao undercard, it was thought Ugas was in line to face the Filipino in his first defense.

That failed to transpire as Pacquiao continues his Senator duties at home and focuses on landing a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

A bout by the end of the year could be in the offing for Ugas, who is rated in the top ten with more than one sanctioning body.







RELATED ARTICLES

Yordenis Ugas talks forthcoming Manny Pacquiao undercard bout Welterweight contender. Yordenis Ugas (23-4, 11 KOs) wrapped up his final day of training camp. Talks about his up coming showdown with Omar Figueroa Jr. (28-0-1, 19 KOs), a 12-round bout that will serve as the co-main event to Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao vs. WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith “One Time” Thurman. Ahead of […]