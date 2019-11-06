Andy Ruiz Jr. reveals target weight loss for Anthony Joshua rematch

WBN Staff

Andy Ruiz Jr. has revealed his target weight loss after piling on muscle, rather than dropping a heap of blubber for his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Slimming down considerably, Ruiz says he’s aiming for around the 260-pound mark, a little shorter than the full stone expected.

Still a considerable feat when you witness the new leaner physique of Ruiz. The Mexican-American obviously wants to stay as strong as he was in the first fight.

Dropping Joshua four times on his way to an astounding victory in New York, Ruiz aims to repeat the feat six months later on December 7.

Heading to Saudi Arabia, Ruiz has to stave off Joshua’s bid for revenge in a purpose-built stadium in Diriyah.

Odds for Joshua to regain his titles are pretty much writing Ruiz off in the United Kingdom. US bookmakers are far more favorable to Mexico’s first heavyweight champ.

Ruiz has only lost once during his career, a debated reverse on points to Joseph Parker in New Zealand.

The December 2016 clash was a tight affair for the vacant WBO title, with WBN edging the contest to Ruiz.

A lighter Ruiz will certainly be on the cards as the 30 year-old looks to keep a firm grip on four world titles and freeze AJ out of the divisional belts.

(🎥 DAZN)

MEALS

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ruiz’s nutritionist discussed the measures taken to control his weight.

“Andy’s weight is coming down,” his personal nutritionist and chef Zo’s Meal Plans told Sky Sports. “He’s working really hard in the gym which is a factor.

“His diet? Fish, salmon, pasta on sparring days. Once in a while we have had a cheat day but nothing too crazy, man.







“The goal is to keep him eating clean, keep him eating healthily.

“Feeling light is what we’re going for. We want to keep him light.

“We’re not targeting a specific weight, maybe the same weight or a little bit less. But we want to feel light so it’s easier for him to move on his feet.”

Massive battles with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder lay in wait for the winner of a highly-anticipated bout in just over four weeks’ time.