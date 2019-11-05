EXCLUSIVE: WBC President explains Dillian Whyte / Tyson Fury mandatory situation

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin / Amanda Westcott

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has updated World Boxing News on the current mandatory situation regarding Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury

Reports surfaced this week that Whyte was no longer mandatory, which has been confirmed in the short-term.

Sulaiman, alongside WBC chiefs, has ratified Fury as the mandatory despite his current number two ranking.

This means Fury will head into his clash with Deontay Wilder on February 22 in that position. Independent of the outcome, it seems Wilder and Fury will meet in a third fight over the summer.

Whyte has plenty of time to clear up his current process with the UK Anti-Doping Agency before his time comes.

As Sulaiman explained, it will happen by February 2021. But only provided the Briton clears his name from an adverse finding against Oscar Rivas.

“Dillian Whyte has his rights pending on the process which is under the protocol,” Sulaiman exclusively told World Boxing News.

“WBC accepted to sanction Fury as mandatory. If Whyte situation is cleared he will have his mandatory due date for February 2021.”

In other words, this is only a slight extension from information released on October 24, and which WBN reported at the time.

Revealing Whyte would surpass 1000 days as the number one contender by then, WBN was told the following last month: “Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is scheduled to make a voluntary title defense on November 23 against No. 3 ranked Luis Ortiz of Cuba.

“The WBC has also approved the rematch against No. 2 ranked Tyson Fury of Great Britain to be held in 2020.

“No. 1 ranked Dillian Whyte’s situation is in process with UKAD and Whyte’s representatives, and with the WBC.

“If his situation is resolved, he will become the mandatory challenger for February 2021,” they declared.







RETURN

Whyte has much to do in order to prepare his reputation but is already back in training.

As a result, the window date in December is fast closing. January or February seem the most likely options.

Fans need clarification prior that Whyte did nothing wrong due to the serious nature. Something promoter Eddie Hearn said needs to happen in order for Whyte to fully move on.

The UK’s current biggest Pay-Per-View star fighting on home soil, it’s imperative UKAD clear Whyte for his immediate future with the WBC.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay

