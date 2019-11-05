Sky Sports and DAZN will televise Inoue vs Donaire WBSS Final

Ringside

Sky Sports and DAZN have confirmed UK and US TV rights to the forthcoming World Boxing Super Series Final on Thursday.

Fight Season on DAZN continues this week with the World Boxing Super Series Final on Nov. 7, featuring Nonito Donaire vs. Naoyo Inoue.

About the Muhammad Ali Trophy: The trophy was created by the late world-renowned artist Silvio Gazzaniga who also designed the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy and adding its connection with the Muhammad Ali.

The WBSS has also developed its own theme music created by Matthew Clifford, music that supports the great ambition of a tournament showcasing the best fights in boxing in honour of ‘The Greatest’.

Also this week, DAZN presents a night of Boxing on Saturday featuring two world champions.

On the undercard of KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 on Nov. 9, newly crowned lightweight world champion Devin Haney will make his first title defense. Plus super middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders makes his United States debut.

Logan Paul and KSI made their grand arrivals at the Belasco Theatre on Monday night for the world premiere of the third and final episode of 40 DAYS: KSI VS. LOGAN PAUL 2.

An all-access series capturing the lives and grueling training camps of each fighter leading up to the much-anticipated rematch.

Following the majority draw, KSI and Logan Paul agreed to meet again as licensed professional boxers on Nov. 9 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The event will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN, which is available on any connected device.

