Thanderz coach eying stoppage win over Ramos in Oslo

Coach Jesus Antonio Labrador is predicting a knockout win for Katharina Thanderz (12-0, 2 KOs) when she faces Danila Ramos (8-1, 1 KO) for the interim WBC World Super Featherweight title on November 16th in Oslo.

Thanderz has trained in Alicante, Spain under the tutelage of Labrador since making her professional debut in May 2016, and will once again be counting on her coach’s expertise as she looks to win her first World title.

Labrador, who has overseen Thanderz’s rise from budding amateur to World title challenger, believes she has always possessed the ability to reach the top of the sport, and is backing his fighter to make history at the Ekeberghallen.

“I’ve known from the very first moment that she would become World Champion,” said Labrador. “Katharina is very inspired to fight at home in Oslo, and it will give her added motivation for sure. She wants to show her people that they have someone to get inspired by and feel proud of.

“Everything is going as planned. Katharina has fought ten rounds before and she has fought for titles as well. I won’t speak about our game plan, but we know it will be a very tough fight and Danila is coming to give it her all.”

When asked how the fight will go, the experienced Spanish coach is confident in the outcome, stating: “Kathy will win before the limit. Knockout! I hope I don’t break her when I hug her with all my strength after the fight.”



Katharina Thanderz headlines a huge show at the historic Ekeberghallen as she faces Danila Ramos for the interim WBC Female World Super Featherweight crown, while Kai Robin Havnaa looks to bolster his World title claim in a crunch cruiserweight clash with American dangerman Al Sands, and top talents Kevin Melhus, Alexander Hagen, Bernard Torres and Kent Erik Baadstad complete an action-packed card in the Norwegian capital.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.no. All the action will be available to watch live across Viasat 4, Viasport + and Viaplay in Norway.