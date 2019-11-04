Commonwealth title just the beginning for Akeem Ennis-Brown

RINGSIDE

Gloucester southpaw Akeem Ennis-Brown plans to dominate hisclash with Philip Bowes for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles this month – and go on to be a boxing great.

Promoter Mickey Helliet has splashed out to secure Boweshome advantage for the biggest fight of his career.

Bowes defends his Commonwealth belt and the vacant British title will also be on the line when he faces Ennis-Brown at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on Saturday, November 29.

Ennis-Brown has taken the tough route to this title shot, repeatedly upsetting the odds since turning pro at 19 after 31 amateur bouts.

Now 24, he sees the fight with Bowes as a stepping stone to ring greatness.

He said: “I want to go all the way. If you don’t want to be a world champion and go in the record books, why bother boxing?

“I want to be remembered. In 100 years’ time, I want people to talk about me. I want to go down in history as a top pound-for-pound fighter.

“I don’t think people set their sights high enough. If I don’t get there, I will give it my best shot.”

Ennis-Brown says he will put a spell on Bowes who, at 35, is looking to become the oldest fighter to win the British 10 stones title.

“The only fights I lost in the amateurs were close ones and when I turned pro, I had the mentality that I would dominate every fight,” said Ennis-Brown. “After what happened in the amateurs, I didn’t want close fights. I want to make it clear to the judges I’m the better fighter.

“I use what I call ‘ring magic’ and it works. From the first bell I put a spell on them and this will be another one sided fight.

“It’s tough when you’re in there with me. I don’t think many people box like me. It’s hard to hit me. I break your will, I break your heart.”