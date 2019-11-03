Ryan Garcia silences doubters, blasts out Romero Duno in one round

World Boxing News

📸 Amanda Westcott

Ryan Garcia silenced his doubters in the best possible way with a punishing first-round knockout of Romero Duno.

After taking flak previously for refusing to fight Duno at short notice, Garcia proved his decision was correct.

Waiting a few extra weeks to get the bout made was a masterstroke as ‘KingRy’ was in magnificent form.

A damage combination midway through the first round was all she wrote as Garcia blasted Duno out of there.

Taking his standout C.V. to 19-0, Garcia now seems ready for the ultimate step-up.

Speaking after the contest, Garcia said: “As soon as I took his best shot, I knew I got him.

“After I took it, I thought okay. He came after me like a bull and I just started swinging,” he added.

In a Women’s interim WBA Flyweight Title clash, Seniesa Estrada improved to 18-0 as Marlen Esparza suffered a horror cut.

Esparza boasted a serious gash on her forehead when the ringside physician called off the fight late on.

The loss was the first in eight pro bouts for Esparza as Estrada pushes towards a full title shot.

Blair Cobbs added another stoppage to his haul as Carlos Ortiz failed to come out for the seventh round.

Now 13-0-1 after a ninth KO, Cobbs was in control in the sixth and had Ortiz hurt towards the end of the session.

Apparently injured, Ortiz informed the referee of his decision from a seated position.

Despite being in trouble himself, Cobbs didn’t lack confidence post-fight.

“I am the definition of perseverance. I am the most exciting fighter today,” he declared. “I’ll fight anyone, anytime!”







YUNG HOLY

Son of a legend Evan Holyfield wasted no time impressing on his debut as the youngster won in a matter of seconds.

The super welterweight looked sharp and put Nick Winstead in danger through the opening exchanges.

In what could have been labelled a premature stoppage, Winstead was waved off in a sharpish manner.

It may well have been purely a move to give Holyfield the green light to dish out more punishment should Winstead have been allowed to continue.