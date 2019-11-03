Lewis Benson comments on Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna feud

RINGSIDE

Lewis Benson claims Tyrone McKenna to do all he can to swerve a rematch in the #GoldenContract tournament.

Scotland’s Benson (12-2, 2 KOs) seized his chance to enter the colossal super-lightweight tournament, which will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank, and is hopeful of renewing hostilities with Belfast’s McKenna.

The pair shared a classic November 2018 bout in Glasgow which resulted in a McKenna points decision and all eyes will be on the draw ahead of the quarter-finals at York Hall on November 22.

Benson said: “I saw the Ohara Davies say in an interview that I beat McKenna and I shared it. Everyone in boxing knows I beat McKenna and everyone knows that if we fight again, I’ll beat him again.

“It wouldn’t bother me whether I beat him on points or knock him out. I know he won’t pick me if he has the chance to because he knows what happens and he knows it will happen again if we fight.

“McKenna doesn’t want to speak about me because he knows what happened that night. There was only one person celebrating afterwards and he was trying to stop me from rubbing it in because I’d smashed him that night.

“If the rematch happens, I would do the exact same to him. He’s said I’m beneath him in the past but I’m beneath nobody in this entire tournament and I know for a fact that I’ll beat McKenna if we meet again.”

Joining Benson, McKenna and Davies in the race for the life-changing contract are Zhankosh Turarov, Mohamed Mimoune, Anthony Yigit, Darren Surtees and Logan Yoon.