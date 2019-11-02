Tyrone McKenna fires back, labels Ohara Davies ‘an embarrassment’

RINGSIDE

Belfast brawler Tyrone McKenna has launched a vicious riposte at Golden Contract rival Ohara Davies.

‘The Mighty Celt’ (19-1-1, 6 KOs) was branded “the weakest link in the tournament” by London’s controversial ‘Two Tanks’ Davies (19-2, 14 KOs) ahead of the hotly-anticipated quarter-finals at York Hall on November 22; live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.

The pair have both insisted they will pick each other should the all-important fight week draw provide them with the opportunity and after their physical confrontation at the featherweight quarter-finals in early October, tensions are already riding high some three weeks out.

McKenna said: “Ohara Davies is simply an embarrassment. He still seems desperate for people to like him but he’s been a walking disaster for ages now.

“He was saying I was more unpopular than him but I’ve never had as many requests in my life than I’ve had recently in people asking me to punch his head in and end his career on November 22. That’s exactly what I’m going to do.

“Davies’ career ended back when he fought Josh Taylor. He got smashed up and then he bored everyone to death but doing nothing against Jack Catterall. Then he tried to redeem himself against an old Miguel Vazquez and had to rob him.

“These days, Ohara Davies is a nobody and whoever picks him is going to beat him. He’s the worst fighter in the competition.

“Technically, he’s still an absolute novice and whoever gets him has a very easy route to the semi-finals. I hope it’s me. Let’s also hope he doesn’t have to pop to Spain when the going gets tough.”



Also competing in the hotly-anticipated super-lightweight competition are Zhankosh Turarov, Mohamed Mimoune, Anthony Yigit, Darren Surtees, Lewis Benson and Logan Yoon.

The draw will take place on Tuesday, November 19.