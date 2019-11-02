‘A Puno Limpo’ returns in Puerto Rico on November 22

RINGSIDE

World ranked Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres will return to his home on Friday, November 22, to defend his WBO Latino belt in the main fight of another edition of the series “A Puño Limpio”, to be held at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing to be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.

In addition to the clash of Lobo Torres, the former member of the Puerto Rican Amateur Boxing Team Nicklaus Flaz will be in action in his first 10-round bnout.

“A Puño Limpio returns in November with another of his Trujillo Alto kids, Lobo Torres, in another fight that will bring him closer to his coveted world opportunity and we will also present other good battles among which is Nicklaus Flaz for the first time at 10 rounds,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

Ranked number six at 140 pounds by the WBO, Torres (17-0, 13 kos) will defend for the third time his WBO Latino title at 140 pounds against an opponent to be announced soon. For the 29-year-old boxer, who will look for his seventh straight win by KO, this will be his fourth fight in 2019.

In the co-main fight of the evening, Nicklaus Flaz (7-1, 5 kos) will face the experienced Mexican Darío Fermán (18-6, 15 kos) at 10 rounds and at 147 pounds. After 10 months of inactivity, Flaz returned to the ring on September 27 and beat his compatriot Luis “La Roca” Hernández by TKO in two rounds.

The rest of the action of this edition of “A Puño Limpio” and more details will be announced soon.