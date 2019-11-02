Promoter Olivia Goodwin promises to deliver ‘Brex-Hit’ on November 23

RINGSIDE

“I would rather die in a ditch than fail to deliver Brex-Hit” Olivia Goodwin

Promoter Olivia Goodwin has vowed “Do or Die” to finally deliver BREX-HIT to the public on 23rd November.

“Boris promised everyone but failed. I can guarantee I wont” said Olivia ahead of her stacked Brex-Hit show at York Hall on 23rd November.

“I am so looking forward to this show. It features some of the most exciting talent the South of England has to offer” said Olivia.

The 50/50 clash between unbeaten Yaser Al Ghena (4-0) and Neil Parry (6-1-1) is one to savour. Both of these fighters are extremely talented and it is a credit to both that they want to test themselves early on in their careers.

“The professional debuts of super-talented Amar Kayani (Middleweight) and Jamie Smith (Cruiserweight) are so exciting. Both are managed by my Dad and he has been raving about both saying they are two of the most talented boxers he has signed and he believes they are both going to the top.”

The undercard is stacked with talent Albanian Xhuljo Vrenozi (15-2) trained by Josh Burnham has his third fight in the UK and has immense talent and a great following. He has a 6 round contest. Super-Featherweight Brandon Ball (5-1) steps up to 6 rounds for the first time while former Southern Area Cruiserweight Champion Daniel Mendes returns to the ring after losing his title to Nick Parpa.

Middleweight Lewis Syrett (6-1) returns to the ring after his courageous performance in Ultimate Boxxer as does Ish O’Connor who lost to eventual winner Steven Donnelly in the same competition.

Lightweight Jake Spring (1-0) makes his long awaited return to the ring after a five year long sabbatical. He takes on former Southern Area Champion Jamie Speight.

Undefeated Super-Middleweight Adi Burden (8-0) returns after a year out and hopes to get back in the grove en route to competing for titles in 2020.

Olivia is delighted to announce that she will be promoting a female fighter in Sangeeta Birdi (1-0) who makes her Goodwin boxing debut. “I am really looking forward to seeing Sangeeta who won he only pro contest so far by stoppage.”

Super-Welterweight Shocki Khan (1-0) looked exceptional on his debut and looks to build on that in his second pro contest whilst Robert ASagba (5-2-1) hopes another win will put him into the title picture in the same weight division.

Former Southern Area and English Champion Josh Kennedy (11-2), Super-Middleweight Conor Hinds (1-0) and Welterweight Connor Vian (10-2-1) make up the stacked card.

Tickets are available from www.goodwinboxing.co.uk www.myfighttickets.com or any of the boxers competing.