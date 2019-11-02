Patrick Day Go Fund Me Page approaches $75,000 of new $200k target

World Boxing News

Promoter Lou DiBella continues to drum up support for the family of tragic boxer Patrick Day, who died last month due to injuries suffered in the ring.

Day was buried last weekend and a Go Fund Me Page in now approaching $75,000.

An initial target of $1 million has since been pegged back to $200,000.

DiBella revealed information on the page in a recent response, by saying: “Many have asked about helping Patrick Day’s family with expenses.

“A GoFundMe page has been set up by Pat’s best friend and his brother. Proceeds will go to his mother.

Fundraiser by Patrick Aristhene. Medical expenses and support for Patrick Day’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-expense-amp-support-for-patrick-day.

GO FUND ME INFO

Ladies and gentlemen, as seen across all media platforms and news outlets, the world has suffered an irreplaceable loss in the tragic death of professional boxer, son, and brother, Patrick “All” Day.

Patrick Day passed away on Wednesday, October 16th due to his injuries sustained in the boxing ring on Saturday October 12th in Chicago.

During his time in the hospital, the Day family has accumulated expenses that they will need support covering, along with aid to go towards supporting his mother.

It is no secret that Patrick was a special soul and his love and warmth was felt by all who were lucky enough to meet him. From mentoring young children in the Freeport PAL boxing gym, to going down to local schools and speaking words of inspiration and encouragement to young people.

Patrick always made the time and effort to contribute positively to those around him.

We are all lucky to have had someone like him on this earth for the time that we did.

And even if you never met him, to see the amount of people hurt by his passing should be testimony in regard to the quality of person that he was.

PLEASE send what you can, as soon as you can, to make sure the Day family has zero worry of any financial burden moving forward.

BOXING

WE PARTICULARLY ASK THAT THOSE IN POWER IN THE BOXING COMMUNITY ACROSS THE WORLD, STEP UP IN THE BIGGEST WAY POSSIBLE AND MAKE GOOD ON THEIR WORD TO AID THE FAMILY OF ONE OF PROFESSIONAL BOXING’S BRIGHTEST AND PUREST MEN!! WE HOPE THAT THOSE IN POWER WILL ALSO WORK ON CHANGING THE SPORT AND PUT SOMETHING TOWARD THE LEGACY OF PATRICK “ALL” DAY!

This GoFundMe is set up by Patrick Aristhene and is supported by the Day family. As of now, this is the ONLY GOFUNDME PAGE THAT IS DIRECTLY LINKED TO THE DAY FAMILY!!

Thank you!