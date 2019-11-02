Ohara Davies brands Tyrone McKenna ‘the weakest link’ in GC Tournament

RINGSIDE

Ohara Davies believes Tyrone McKenna has taken his title… as the most disliked fighter in the #GoldenContract tournament.

London’s Davies (19-2, 14 KOs) is hoping to end up fighting Belfast’s McKenna (19-1-1, 6 KOs) in the quarter-finals that take place at York Hall on November 22 – live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.

‘Two Tanks’ Davies, who clashed with McKenna at the featherweight curtain-raiser at the start of October, believes his rival’s bad blood with another Golden Contract entrant Lewis Benson shows his popularity is at rock bottom.

Davies said: “I remember watching Benson fight McKenna last year and I couldn’t believe the judges gave McKenna the win. They obviously weren’t seeing what me and everyone else was seeing.

“Benson wants to get his own back on McKenna and I believe if they fight again, Benson will knock McKenna out. If I get the opportunity to pick McKenna first, Benson will have to pick someone else. If I get the ball I want, I’ll be choosing Tyrone McKenna.

“The fact myself and Benson are ready to pick McKenna shows that he’s the most disliked person in the tournament. It’s normally me who’s the most disliked but I’m happy to give him the title.

“McKenna is clearly the weakest link in this whole thing. People know that he’s going to get knocked out in his quarter-final so I don’t think it’ll be just me and Benson targeting him. I think everyone will want to pick McKenna because he’s clearly the easiest opponent.”



Davies was last seen in July when he outpointed former long-reigning world champion Miguel Vazquez.

Along with Davies, McKenna and Benson; Zhankosh Turarov, Mohamed Mimoune, Logan Yoon, Darren Surtees and Anthony Yigit are all campaigning to earn the coveted #GoldenContract.