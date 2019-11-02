LIVE: Taylor vs Linardatou, Crolla farewell – Results from Manchester

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides live results for Katie Taylor vs. Christina Linardatou at Manchester Arena. Favorite son Anthony Crolla makes his farewell at the venue live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Crolla is set for an emotional last contest.

CROLLA QUOTES

“It’s the last one, and if it weren’t going to be Manchester I probably wouldn’t of had another one.

“I genuinely believe I can compete at world level for another year or two. I bang on about it and you hear me say it, you stay in boxing too long and it takes more from you than you take from boxing. And I don’t want to be that guy.

“It’s going to be tough walking away. It will take a bit of getting used to but I’ll stay involved in the sport and deal with it the best I can. Now I’m just buzzing to be back in the gym.

“November 2nd it’s back to where it all started, the arena that has so many memories for me.

“Boxing has been good to me, it’s taken me to some very special places and made life easier for myself and my family so I’m very thankful, but I’ve got to be sensible.

“I can’t fight on emotions, I’ve got to go out there and do a job. I can be emotional after.

“The win is so important. So if people are going to spend their hard earned money it should be a real fight.

“It’s a great card, and it’s going to be a great night in Manchester and I’m happy to be apart of it. I’m very thankful to be here one last time.”

Results will appear here…

REMAINING BOUTS

16:30 DOORS AND FIRST BELL

6 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

GAMAL YAFAI 9st 11oz v LEE CLAYTON 8st 9lbs 9oz

(Birmingham) (Heyward)

4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

NATHAN FARRELL 10st 2lbs 6oz v IVICA GOGOSEVIC 10st 7lbs 12oz

(Heywood) (Croatia)

6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

DALTON SMITH 10st 2lbs 12oz v MICHAEL ISAAC CARRERO 10st 3lbs 4oz

(Sheffield) (Nicaragua)

18:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

10 x 3 mins vacant WBA Continental Super-Bantamweight Title

QAIS ASHFAQ 8st 9lbs 11oz v JOE HAM 8st 9lbs 12oz

(Leeds) (Gorbals)

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

MARTIN BAKOLE 18st 11lbs v RODNEY HERNANDEZ 18st 10lbs

(Congo) (California, USA)

10 x 2 mins IBO Super-Featherweight World Title

TERRI HARPER 9st 3lbs 10oz v VIVIANE OBENAUF 9st 2lbs 14oz

(Denaby) (Switzerland)

12 x 3 mins Commonwealth Middleweight Title

FELIX CASH 11st 5lbs 4oz v JACK CULLEN 11st 5lbs 6oz

(Wokingham) (Little Lever)

10 x 2 mins WBO Super-Lightweight World Title

KATIE TAYLOR 9st 13lbs 9oz v CHRISTINA LINARDATOU 9st 12lbs 8oz

(Ireland) (Greece)

10 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

ANTHONY CROLLA 9st 10lbs 11oz v FRANK URQUIAGA 9st 8lbs 2oz

(Manchester) (Spain)

FLOAT

4 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

HOPEY PRICE 8st 12lbs 4oz v JOEL SANCHEZ 8st 11lbs 6oz

(Leeds) (Nicaragua)