Kiwi star Junior Fa, Hemi Ahio feature on November 15 Broadway Boxing

RINGSIDE

DiBella Entertainment’s nationally acclaimed Broadway Boxing series hits Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, UT, on Friday, November 15. The 111th edition of Broadway Boxing will be live streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

The event features two undefeated heavyweight contenders from New Zealand in separate bouts; Junior Fa and Hemi Ahio. Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.

Advance tickets, priced at $200 VIP, $100 Ringside, $60 and $30, plus service fees, are on sale now. The Salt Palace Convention Center is located at 100 S W Temple, in Salt Lake City, UT 84101. The first bout on the night of the event will be at 7:00 p.m. MST.

“I’m thrilled to bring Broadway Boxing to Salt Lake City, Utah, where New Zealand heavyweights Junior Fa and Hemi Ahio have a large and passionate following in the Tongan community,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “On Friday, November 15, live on UFC Fight Pass, boxing fans will see the world-ranked Fa take another step toward a world title shot as well as the power-punching brawler Ahio, who is always in exciting fights. Also, coming off two impressive wins earlier this year, Ukrainian welterweight contender Ivan Golub will be featured as well.”

Fighting out of Otahuhu, New Zealand, the 30-year-old Fa (18-0, 10 KOs) will take on former US Olympian Devin Vargas (21-5, 9 KOs), of Sylvania, OH, in the 10-round main event.

Standing 6’5″ and a frequent training partner of WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder, Junior Fa is world ranked #7 by the WBO. He had an impressive amateur career that included two victories against future heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. Fa kicked off 2019 with a stunning first-round knockout of Newfel Ouatah on March 2, in Columbus, OH. He then won a 10-round unanimous decision against veteran Dominick Guinn on June 28, in Temecula, CA.

Winner of three of his last four fights, Vargas returns to battle following a fifth-round stoppage of previously undefeated Irish heavyweight Niall Kennedy on August 17, in Springfield, MA. A 2018 loss to future heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz was preceded by victories against Tommy Washington Jr. and Galen Brown.

Co-featured in a 10-round heavyweight clash, Hemi Ahio (15-0, 10 KOs), of Auckland, New Zealand, faces battle-tested veteran Joshua “Too Tuff” Tufte (19-3, 9 KOs), of Kernersville, NC.

A professional for six years, the 29-year-old heavy-handed Ahio is coming off an impressive a first-round knockout of Ali Kiydin on July 12 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On March 2, Ahio made his United States debut with a seventh-round stoppage against Ed Fountain in Columbus, OH. Ahio captured the IBO Oceania-Orient and New Zealand Heavyweight Titles in 2017.

Tufte hits the ring against Ahio with eight years of professional experience, including encounters with Adam Kownacki, Daniel Martz, Curtis Harper, Carl Davis and Richard Carmack. Competing on April 13, Tufte came up on the short end of an eight-round hard-fought fight with Jerry Forrest in Lynchburg, Virginia.



Also in action on November 15 will be welterweight contender Ivan “The Volk” Golub (17-1, 13 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY. Co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc., the Ukrainian southpaw has had two outstanding victories in 2019; a 10-round unanimous decision versus Manuel Reyes on April 10 and a fifth-round stoppage of Joaquim Carneiro on August 1. As an amateur, Golub accumulated a 270-32 record, while becoming a five-time Ukrainian National champion, and won bronze medals at the Junior World Championships in 2006 and at the World Championships in 2009. He also participated in the World Series of Boxing, winning all five of his bouts.

More information and additional bouts for this exciting card will be announced shortly. Now in its 17th year, Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.