Felix Cash wins Jack Cullen battle, Terri Harper, Martin Bakole victorious

World Boxing News

📸 Dave Thompson

In yet another barnstorming battle on DAZN and Sky Sports, Felix Cash came through some hairy moments to retain his Commonwealth title.

The British middleweight star came out of the blocks with intent and almost ended the fight in the first round.

Dropping Jack Cullen, Cash looked on course for an early night. Not to be, as Cullen came firing back.

For five rounds, Cullen gave as good as he got and proved value for money once again.

Just as Cash seemed to be fading in the seventh, the champion found his power once again. Cullen went down for a second time but made it to the bell.

It wasn’t long into the eighth until Cash went head-hunting and Howard Foster called a halt.

Cash is now 12-0, 8 KO’s.

Terri Harper enjoyed a victorious birthday when successfully defending her IBO super featherweight title in dominant fashion.

Sticking to a working gameplan, Harper hardly put a foot wrong as she racked up the rounds.

In the end, Harper claimed the spoils 99-91, 99-92 and 97-93 with the judges at ringside.

Heavyweight Martin Bakole wasted no time scoring another stoppage as the out-of-depth Rodney Hernandez was quickly hurt and stopped.

Bakole got the job done in the second round and was always in control until the inevitable end came.

Dave Coldwell-trained Hopey Price got off to a good start against Joel Sanchez. Price’s tenure under Matchroom saw the prospect card every round of four.

In a WBA ranking bout, Qais Ashfaq was declared the winner after seven completed rounds. A clash of heads ended the bout with Ashfaq comfortably ahead at the time.

Ashfaq improves to 8-0, whilst Ham drops to 16-2.







YAFAI

Gamal Yafai scored a third triumph since suffering his first career loss against Gavin McDonnell.

With his brother and world champion Kal watching on at ringside, Gamal took Lee Clayton out in the third.

In a super lightweight contest, Dalton Smith managed to halt Michael Carrero to claim a fourth pro win. Smith ended the bout in the fourth.

Nathan Farrell kicked off proceedings with a four round victory. ‘The Naytrix’ took every round from Ivica Gogosevic and is now 3-0.