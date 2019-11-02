Canelo lifts lid on 175 preparations, ready for ‘strongest opponent’

World Boxing News

📸 Hogan Photos / Golden Boy

Ahead of his audacious bid to become a four-weight world champion, Canelo Alvarez has revealed the joys of preparing to fight at 175-pounds.

The superstar, who previously unified the middleweight division with an impressive performance against Daniel Jacobs, jumps up two weight divisions as he bids to follow into the footsteps Sugar Ray Leonard in winning world titles at super welterweight and light heavyweight.

Canelo challenges Sergey Kovalev tonight for the WBO strap at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Ahead of their showdown, the Golden Boy fighter opened up on the benefits to training for a fight at 175-pounds rather than his usual 160-pound limit.

“I feel good! This is the weight I’m usually at during my normal life so it’s natural for me,” said Canelo. “I’ve been eating well, lifting more weights because I normally don’t lift weights when I’m losing weight.

“I’ve been eating how I normally do, of course staying healthy. But adding more rice, protein and carbohydrates.

“I’m entering his zone of comfort but we’re ready for this. We have the intelligence and skill to beat Kovalev and win the fight.”

If Canelo wins the title, he’ll be just the second Mexican fighter to win a world title at light heavyweight.

He will also join a selected list of Mexican legends to have won titles in four different weight classes, which includes Erik Morales – the first to do so from his native.

Last December, the 29-year-old won the WBA belt at super middleweight. After comprehensively beating Jacobs at middleweight on Cinco de Mayo weekend, Canelo forced Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy in securing the showdown with Kovalev.

The size and reach differences between the two are obvious. Despite this, Canelo is seen as favorite heading into the contest.

However, Canelo understands the task in hand and realizes he must stick to the game plan if he is to make history.

“It’s going to be one of the most important fights for me and my career. This title is very important, to be a four-time world champion in different divisions.







HISTORIC

“This is historic for my career. In boxing you have to take risks to make history and it’s a huge risk for my career but we’re ready.

“We feel that we have the necessary skills to win this fight!

“I’m going to utilize all my skills in the ring. A body punch is always necessary for every fight. It’s a key move that I’m obviously going to utilize to my advantage to win this fight.

“We know what he has and what this challenge represents. We know he has long arms, his jab is really strong. He knows how to move, but we’ve trained for this.

“He’s my strongest opponent without a doubt and it’s a huge risk for me but we’re ready.”