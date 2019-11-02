Buster Douglas to be special guest for Cancio vs Alvarada 2 on Nov 23

RINGSIDE

Former heavyweight world champion James “Buster” Douglas will be the special VIP guest for the highly anticipated rematch between champion Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (21-4-2, 16 KOs) and Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (31-8, 20 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the WBA Super Featherweight World Title.

The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Douglas is best known for his electrifying upset against an undefeated “Iron” Mike Tyson to become the undisputed champion in the heavyweight division. In a career that lasted from 1981 to 1999, Douglas went in the ring with the likes of Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield, Terver Berbick and Oliver “The Atomic Bull” McCall. Douglas will be in attendance for this event to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

In the co-main event, Xu Can (17-2, 3 KOs), China’s third world champion, will defend his WBA Featherweight World Title against rising contender Manny Robles III (18-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles in a 12-round fight that is guaranteed to produce fireworks.

Golden Boy is also proud to announce that a special 10-round attraction between super featherweight prospects Avery ‘A-Plus’ Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs) and James ‘Crunch Time’ Wilkins (8-1, 6 KOs) has been added to the card. This will be a clash between two highly regarded talents from the East Coast.

Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (21-0, 14 KOs) of Boston will fight Eddie “Eboy” Gomez (23-3, 13 KOs) of the Bronx, N.Y. in a 10-round rematch for the vacant WBA Continental Americas Welterweight Title. Ellis is very close to a world title opportunity, while Gomez is eager to avenge his stunning first-round knockout loss to him in 2016.

Victor Morales Jr. (12-0, 7 KOs) of Vancouver, Wash. will return in an eight-round super featherweight bout. This will be Morales’ first fight on a Golden Boy card after signing with the company.

Alex Rincon (7-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas will return in a six-round super welterweight fight.

Alberto “Impacto” Melian (5-1, 3 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina will participate in an eight-round super bantamweight fight.

There will also be two addition non-streamed fights. This includes the return of Argentine puncher Marcelino “Nino” Lopez (36-2-1, 21 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight fight.

Also, Chinese contender Baishanbo Nasiyiwula (15-3-1, 6 KOs) will participate in a eight-round 140-pound clash against Saul Corral (30-14, 20 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico.



Opponents for Rincon and Lopez will be announced shortly.

Cancio vs. Alvarado II is a 12-round fight for the WBA Super Featherweight World Title presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live on DAZN. The title defense is one of several highlights this fight season on DAZN – an entire fall featuring boxing’s biggest matchups in one of the best schedules in boxing history.