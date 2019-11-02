Alycia Baumgardner signs promotional deals with King’s Promotions

RINGSIDE

King’s Promotions has announced the signing of super featherweight Alycia Baumgardner to an exclusive promotional contract.

Baumgardner, 25 years-old of Fremont, Ohio has a record of 7-1 with five knockouts.

Baumgardner will be in action on Saturday night when she takes on Annette Pabello at The Sun Dome in Tampa, Florida.

“It’s a great step in my career, and I am excited about this opportunity,” said Baumgardner. “I will get consistent fights, and people can see me and what I am capable of, and that is being a world championship caliber fighter. King’s Promotions will give me that platform.”

“We are very excited to add Alycia to our roster. She is one of the top fighters in the world, and she will be in many meaningful and world championship fights. She will be a world champion. It’s not if she will be, but when she will be, and that will be very soon,” said King’s Promotions CEO, Marshall Kauffman.

“This signing was spearheaded by Andrew Foy. Andrew has joined forces with King’s Promotions and like me, he believes in Alycia’s ability to become a star in boxing.

Foy, who was a successful promoter in the Harrisburg area with his Titans Promotions, has joined the King’s Promotions team and has high aspirations for the company’s new signing.

“Alycia’s talent as a boxer and as an athlete is top-notch but even more importantly, she has personal attributes that I believe will make her a star in the sport and beyond,” said Foy.

Baumgardner started boxing at the age of eight. She was a wrestler at age five, and was introduced to boxing by her father.

She had an 165 fight amateur career where she was a National PAL champion and a Ringside World Champion.

She turned professional on March 4, 2017 with a 1st round stoppage over Britain Hart. After winning her first six-bouts, she lost a controversial split decision to Christina Linardatou. (Linardatou will face Katie Taylor for WBO Super Lightweight title on Saturday).

Baumgardner, who describes her style as being a boxer-puncher, is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Gabriella Mezei on May 10th in Philadelphia.

In her downtime, Baumgardner writes a motivational and lifestyle blog for her hometown newspaper. She is signed to Adidas Boxing and is part of their women’s campaign. Baumgardner has spoken at a lot of schools and school boards.

She is managed by Nelson Lopez Jr.