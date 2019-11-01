Revised bill for Berchelt vs Sosa after late Ancajas vs Rodriguez cancellation

RINGSIDE

IBF junior bantamweight world champion Jerwin Ancajas’ title defense against Jonathan Rodriguez has been canceled due to a visa issue with Rodriguez. The main event Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park, Miguel Berchelt’s WBC super featherweight title defense against former world champion Jason Sosa, will go on as planned.

The new co-feature will be a 10-round super lightweight tilt between 2008 U.S. Olympian Javier Molina and Japanese veteran Hiroki Okada.

Berchelt-Sosa and Molina-Okada will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. The entire undercard, including the return of super lightweight contender Alex Saucedo against Rod Salka, will stream live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

ESPN and ESPN Deportes, 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa, 12 rounds, Berchelt’s WBC super featherweight world title

Javier Molina vs. Hiroki Okada, 10 rounds, super lightweight

ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Alex Saucedo vs. Rod Salka, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Daniel Lewis vs. Alexis Gaytan, 8/6 rounds, super welterweight

Gor Yeritsyan vs. Shoki Sakai, 8 rounds, welterweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Arnulfo Becerra, 6 rounds, lightweight

Ruben Rodriguez vs. Abram Martinez, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Luis Norambuena, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Zanfer Promotions and Peltz Boxing, tickets for this world championship event are priced at $125, $85, $65 and $30 (not including applicable fees). Tickets can be purchased by visiting AXS.com, charge by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849) and in person at the Dignity Health Sports Park Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT).