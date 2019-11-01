George Groves attacks ‘jealous little c***’ Carl Frampton for ‘quit’ remark

World Boxing News

📸 MTK / Mark Robinson

George Groves launched a scathing response to Carl Frampton after taking something the Belfast man said in an interview personally.

‘The Saint’ accused Frampton of stating he’d ‘quit’ against Callum Smith in his retirement fight at the end of last year.

Groves last fought in September 2018, losing his WBA super-middleweight title in the Ali Trophy World Boxing Super Series Final.

The 31 year-old was stopped in the seventh round of the Jeddah battle and duly hung up his gloves.

Since then, Groves has been acting as a pundit. His last appearance came alongside Carl Froch at the Josh Taylor vs Regis Prograis encounter.

After being photographed with Froch inside the ring, Groves was body-shamed for his appearance by several fans. Comments made to Groves went way below the belt.

This time around, it’s the turn of Groves to give some back after stating Frampton has blocked him on social media and vice versa.

It’s a sad turn of events when two of the best British fighters of their generation have fallen out so publicly.

Revealing his displeasure, Groves tweeted: “I just saw Carl Frampton suggesting in an interview with Callum Smith that I quit.

“If you’ve got something to say half-pint then say it to me, you jealous little c***. You know f*** all about me, and f*** all about what it took to even make it to that fight.

“I’m not going to let little haters like you diminish my career. Research my career. See what I overcame and try and find ‘quit’ in me.”

Frampton has responded to Groves, despite being unable to view the Londoner’s activity.

“Thanks for the numbers mate. We will discuss on our next episode of #TKO.”







FRAMPTON

The interview in question was recorded by JOE and featured Frampton alongside Smith talking about the victory over Groves, among other things.

Obviously irate, Groves may well have further to add on the situation as their feud develops.

‘The Jackal’ is due back in the ring soon against Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas on November 30.

Groves could be an interested spectator.