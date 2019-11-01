Canelo vs Kovalev: Watch all three episodes of 40 days

RINGSIDE

All three episodes of 40 DAYS: CANELO VS. KOVALEV are now available on DAZN’s YouTube Channel and on the DAZN platform ahead of Saturday’s light heavyweight title tilt.

UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and DAZN, the largest global sports streaming platform, have teamed up for the second time to produce 40 DAYS: CANELO VS. KOVALEV.

The three-part docuseries spotlights the can’t-miss light heavyweight title fight between Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez and Russian knockout artist Sergey Kovalev on November 2nd.

Joining LeBron James and Maverick Carter as Executive Producers is Mexican soccer superstar and boxing fan Carlos Vela.

The latest edition of 40 DAYS brings sports, entertainment and culture together in a whole new way as Maverick Carter, Grammy award-nominated artist DJ Khaled, three-time NBA champion Draymond Green and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias discuss how they remain at the top of their game by continually creating new challenges, in the way that Canelo is moving up two weight classes to challenge the WBO light heavyweight champion Kovalev.

Exclusive commentary from this diverse group each uniquely focused on creating their own renewed definition of success is featured throughout the series.

Episode 1 – https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=K_nLDHke26Q

Episode 2 – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=s2el1eXK3Mo

Episode 3 – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=77EKE4qk2ag

Canelo vs. Kovalev is a 12-round fight for Kovalev’s WBO Light Heavyweight World Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Main Events. The event will take place Saturday, November 2, 2019 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.