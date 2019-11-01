Anthony Joshua adds new coach for Andy Ruiz Jr. Saudi Arabia rematch

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

World Boxing News understands Anthony Joshua will be adding a new trainer to his team when the former world heavyweight champion attempts to regain his belts.

The one-time unified king hopes to avenge his solitary loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. on December 7 when Joshua heads to Saudi Arabia.

A purpose-built arena will host to contest, which is another installment following Ruiz’s shock victory in New York on June 1st.

Ruiz dropped Joshua four times on his way to a seventh-round stoppage win at the world-famous Madison Square Garden venue.

Upon dropping a first defeat in devastating fashion, it had been speculation – and in some cases advised – that Joshua should switch coaches.

Joshua remained loyal to Team GB Head of Boxing Robert McCracken due to their history. But has now decided to add another face to the staff.

That’s where it’s believed Angel Fernandez will step in and take some of the slack from McCracken. The pair will are set to work with Joshua in Saudi Arabia to formulate a plan to reclaim the titles.

Fernandez has worked with Joshua’s compatriot Isaac Chamberlain and Kazakh world champion elect Sultan Zaurbek.

The London-based coach has also got ties to the Women’s GB Team with Sandy Ryan.

Though the fig tree does not blossom And there is no fruit on the vines, the yield of the olive fails And the fields produce no food, the flock is cut off from the fold And there are no cattle in the stalls, I will rejoice in the LORD; the God of my salvation.

HABAKKUK 3:17-18 pic.twitter.com/vNwHPULRxy — Isaac Chamberlain (@IChamberlain_) August 1, 2019

It remains to be seen whether a fresh perspective will aid Joshua in his quest to become a two-time top division ruler.

One of those high-profile detractors for McCracken post-Ruiz stoppage was the last ever undisputed champ, Lennox Lewis.

Lewis made several comments in the aftermath, most tellingly to Premier Boxing Champions on their Inside PBC Boxing show on Fox.

“I was really surprised. I was in disbelief,” Lewis told guests in the studio when reacting to Joshua’s shock reverse.

“Joshua went into the fight wrong. He didn’t really look prepared. He wasn’t prepared for what Ruiz had to offer. It’s about doing your homework on this guy.

“He’s a banger, and he’s got fast feet and fast hands. There’s a certain way you prepare for these guys.”







MCCRACKEN

On why McCracken should have been replaced, he added: “You can’t go to university with your third-grade teacher.

“I started out and I had a trainer who taught me the basics. When he didn’t have any more to teach me, he brought me to another trainer in Toronto. He taught me the European style.

“I then graduated through three more teachers as a professional. Each one of these trainers taught me something. You then put them all together, which made me.

“If he wants to stay with that coach, well that coach is limited. He was limited as a boxer, also. There are other trainers out there that know a lot more, you know the old school trainers.

“(Trainers like) Emanuel Steward, who was the best coach. He would dissect fighters. I think he was lacking (a trainer like) that,” he concluded.

With the opportunity to join a select band of boxers who enjoyed a second reign, Joshua has plenty at stake next month.

Furthermore, AJ is the bookies favorite to do so.