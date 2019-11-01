Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2: Clash on the Dunes undercard so far

Ringside

Matchroom Boxing has begun piecing together the high-profile event topped by Anthony Joshua’s bid to exact revenge on Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua attempts to regain four versions of the heavyweight crown after being downed four times by Ruiz back in June.

In information released this week, those eagerly-awaited first details of the supporting cast were confirmed.

Powerhouse Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) returns from his August triumph over Hughie Fury to take on USA’s fast-rising Heavyweight talent Michael Hunter (18-1, 12 KOs).

The heavyweight contest will act as an eliminator for the WBA World Title. The belts are currently in the possession of Ruiz (super version) and Mahmood Charr (regular).

‘Sasha’, a 2004 Olympic gold medallist. He held the WBA crown from 2011 to 2013, making four successful defences of his belt during that time.

The Russian remains one of the most fearsome punchers in the Heavyweight division. Povetkin is well-known amongst UK fans after his devastating KO of David Price at the Principality Stadium in 2018.

Povetkin fell short in his challenge to dethrone former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September 2018.

With his performance, Povetkin proved that he still has what it takes to be a force in the Heavyweight division.

Upon his return to the UK at The O2 in London in August, he out-pointed Fury to push towards another chance.

Opponent Hunter – nicknamed ‘The Bounty’, has notched six wins at Heavyweight since moving up from Cruiserweight. Four of those wins coming inside the distance.

He impressively stopped the highly-touted Martin Bakole in the tenth and final round of their clash in London last year. Then travelled to Monte-Carlo to stop former World Title challenger Alexander Ustinov in nine rounds.

The former Olympian stepped up his pursuit of major title fights in 2019 by taking out Fabio Maldonado in two rounds of their May clash in Maryland.

Hunter then inflicted the first defeat on the career of Sergey Kuzmin, outboxing and outclassing the Russian over 12 rounds at the Madison Square Garden Theatre last month.

In the third Heavyweight clash of the night, undefeated star Filip Hrgovic (9-0, 7 KOs) steps up to face former World Title challenger Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs).

Hrgovic puts his WBC International Championship on the line for the third time.

The Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist has made a blistering start to his professional career. He raced to nine wins from nine fights. Seven of those wins coming by knockout.

Impressive form since Hrgovic made his pro debut at the Arena Riga in September 2017.

Ranked in the top ten in the world with the WBC, WBA and IBF, the 27-year-old already finds himself being propositioned for a World Title shot.

The Croatian has been matched aggressively from the very start of this career. Hrgovic won the WBC ranking title by blitzing Gregory Corbin in the opening round earlier this year.

Molina, a two-time World Title challenger from Texas USA, has mixed it at the top of the Heavyweight division throughout his twelve-year career as a pro.

His first World Title attempt came against WBC king Deontay Wilder in 2015. Molina took ‘The Bronze Bomber’ nine rounds before succumbing to a stoppage loss.

A year later he travelled to the UK to face IBF ruler Joshua at Manchester Arena and was stopped in three rounds in what was ‘AJ’s’ maiden World Title defence.

Fights against Terrell Jamal Woods and Dominic Breazeale followed in 2017 before Molina made his return in February earlier this year, outpointing Nick Guivas in Brownsville.

Former WBA Super-Bantamweight World Champion Scott Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) meets former IBF Super-Featherweight World Title challenger Jono Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) for the WBA Inter-Continental title in an England vs. Ireland showdown at 126lbs.

Manchester’s Quigg, now based in Los Angeles, is itching for the chance to become a two-weight World Champion.

He made five defences of the WBA 118lbs crown before losing out to Carl Frampton in a Unification battle at Manchester Arena in 2016.

Quigg was outpointed by Oscar Valdez in an attempt for the Mexican’s WBO Featherweight World Title at the StubHub Center in Carson in March 2018. He now has his sights set on a World Championship at Super-Featherweight.

‘King Kong’ is on the hunt for a second shot at world honours after he returned to action with a win over Eleazer Valenzuela in Mexico following his spirited World Title challenge in Philadelphia in March against IBF Super-Featherweight king Tevin Farmer.







RUIZ vs JOSHUA – CARD SO FAR

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua (WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles)

Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter (Heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina (Heavyweight)

Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll (Super featherweight)

“Three great fights for what is the boxing event of the year!” said Eddie Hearn. “The world will stop on December 7 to watch Ruiz vs. Joshua 2. Now they have more mouth-watering action to whet the appetite.

“Povetkin vs. Hunter is a brilliant match up. Both men are looking for a crack at the World Heavyweight Title in 2020. Unbeaten Hrgovic makes his first step up against World Title challenger Eric Molina.

“In a thrilling domestic battle, Scott Quigg takes on Jono Carroll. It will be a high paced all-action war! There’s more to come soon on a night that will go down in history.”

HH Prince Khaled bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of SCEE, said: “We are thrilled with the confirmed undercard line up for Clash on the Dunes.

“Some of the biggest names across the Super-Featherweight and Heavyweight categories will be in the ring at Diriyah Season.

“Our spectators are in for a night of world class boxing. We look forward to welcoming all fighters to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Ruiz and Joshua lock horns again at the Diriyah Arena in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event happens Saturday December 7, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.